A Kayak Public Transit bus driver closes the door after picking up riders Oct. 25, 2021, near the Pendleton Walmart. Oregon Transit Association on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, is recognizing three Kayak employees — two for distinguished service and a third as the 2023 Transit Driver of the Year Award.
MISSION — The Oregon Transit Association on Tuesday, Aug. 15, is honoring Kayak Public Transit employees with statewide awards, according to a press release from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Susan and Robert Johnson together are receiving the 2023 Distinguished Service Award, and Martin Ritchey is receiving the 2023 Transit Driver of the Year Award.
Robert Johnson retired from Kayak in 2022 and Susan Johnson retired from Kayak in 2023.
Susan Johnson helped build the transit system from scratch, beginning in 2001, as administrative support for the first transit service providing transportation options between Pendleton and Mission, according to the press release. She grew the program to become a regional transit provider, offering fare-free rides to connect 18 communities in four counties in Oregon and Washington. The routes cover more than 100 miles east to west and 70 miles north to south, with expansions to come.
Before joining Kayak as the fleet and safety manager in 2013, the release states, Rob Johnson had 38 years of experience as a diesel mechanic, including six years as an instructor at Blue Mountain Community College.
He helped establish Kayak's Transit Center, which was completed in 2013, according to the press release, and developed its fleet maintenance system, which is nationally recognized as a gold standard in rural transit fleet management. A year into his retirement, he returned to Kayak part time to provide inspections and safety training to the staff.
The "transit power couple,” according to the release, built an institution that will provide transportation options to the region “for generations into the future."
Richey logs 1,800 service hours and 80,000 service miles annually on the Arrow route, taking passengers between Pendleton, Mission, Meacham and La Grande over Dead Man Pass on Interstate 84, twice a day, five days a week in snow, fog, rain, shine or the occasional elk herd, according to Kayak's press release.
“He prides himself on keeping his passengers safe and getting them where they need to go — even if he must stay overnight in La Grande during a freeway closure now and then to do so,” the release states.
The CTUIR owns and operates Kayak Public Transit with funding from federal, state, local and tribal grants and contracts to provide public transit services to the region.
