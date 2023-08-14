Kayak
A Kayak Public Transit bus driver closes the door after picking up riders Oct. 25, 2021, near the Pendleton Walmart. Oregon Transit Association on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, is recognizing three Kayak employees — two for distinguished service and a third as the 2023 Transit Driver of the Year Award.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

MISSION — The Oregon Transit Association on Tuesday, Aug. 15, is honoring Kayak Public Transit employees with statewide awards, according to a press release from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

Susan and Robert Johnson together are receiving the 2023 Distinguished Service Award, and Martin Ritchey is receiving the 2023 Transit Driver of the Year Award.

