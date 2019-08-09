JOHN DAY — Two wolves seen east of Highway 395 and north of Mt. Vernon don’t appear to have bred, and there’s been no evidence of livestock depredations.
According to Ryan Platte at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s John Day Field Office, trappers first reported seeing two black wolves in the Hog Creek and Long Creek Mountain area during the past winter.
ODFW personnel found the wolf tracks in the snow and set up trail cameras. There were no hits until June after the cameras were relocated, Platte said. First they had a photo of a single wolf, then another photo with another wolf and finally a sequence of one and then the other, he said.
A rancher working on a fence in the Keeney Meadows area reported in June seeing one wolf for sure and maybe a second, Platte said.
Platte said ODFW believes the two are a male and female because one is larger than the other. No pups have been photographed by the trail cameras, which are checked about every two weeks, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.