PENDLETON — Colette S. Peters faced a dark truth in the months after starting as director of the Oregon Department of Corrections in 2012.
“There were four staff suicides in an 18-month period,” Peters said. “My doctor friends told me that in a community of 4,700 (roughly the number of DOC employees statewide), if you had that many suicides, it would be considered an epidemic. And yet nobody was writing about it. Nobody was paying attention to it.”
Peters looked for research about the health of correctional workers and found none. So she asked Portland State University and the Oregon Health & Science University to study her employees. PSU researchers looked at their mental health and OHSU studied physical well-being. The results stunned Peters.
One in three staff members had post-traumatic stress disorder. Ninety percent were overweight or obese and 93% had hypertension or pre-hypertension. Life expectancy for long-term employees was age 58.
In answer came a culture change at the Oregon DOC. Fast forward to 2019 and all 14 DOC institutions have employee wellness centers on their campuses. The 14th officially opened last week at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution.
Peters addressed a crowd of prison employees and community members celebrating the new 9,668-square-foot EOCI Wellness & Training Center. The building contains cardio and weight rooms, a gym, shower rooms, large multipurpose room and classrooms.
A Two Rivers Correctional Institution construction crew built much of the facility after the Pendleton City Council approved the use of inmate labor inside the city.
Peters talked animatedly about how the wellness center will help workers at the prison.
“If you’ve known me for more than 30 seconds, you know wellness is my passion and my priority,” she said. “We are people taking care of other people. If those on our team are not well, are not strong, we can’t do the job that we are asked to do.
Peters praised correctional workers for doing difficult, anxiety-producing jobs. She said officers, counselors, health care workers and others who work directly with inmates often operate in a state of hypervigilance that is like a background software program in their brains, barely noticed but always running. The hypervigilance, she said, raises cortisol levels and causes health problems.
“Prison as a workplace is hard,” she said. “What happens behind prison walls can be difficult to see and manage. So taking care of yourself and taking care of your family is of utmost importance. This building represents that possibility.”
After speaking, she talked in an interview about the state’s effort to encourage employee wellness. She said each institution has its own way of promoting health, from providing walking trails to meditation sessions.
“We rolled out mindfulness training,” Peters said. “Our officers are literally meditating inside our institutions … which actually makes them better officers. They think more clearly. Respond more clearly. There’s a ton of research out there on the long-term health benefits of mindfulness and meditation.”
As Peters talked about her passion for wellness, people flowed around her, exploring the new facility. In the midst of it all was EOCI’s Capt. Jeff Carey who did much of the heavy lifting to make the center a reality. Carey started pushing for such a facility even before Peters became director, submitting design ideas that were initially rejected. He persisted. The director called Carey “the driving force.”
Over the years, she said, Carey kept pushing, garnering employee support and submitting designs. Once the vision was approved, he chaired the wellness committee and secured exercise equipment that sat in the prison’s garment factory until the wellness center was finished.
A huge smile lit Carey’s face as he looked around the building.
“This used to be a bare lot,” he said and then gestured to a spot. “There used to be a bench right here.”
Retired EOCI Superintendent Jeri Taylor, of Pendleton, who was also involved in creating the center, greeted Carey and praised him.
“It took a village, but this guy was very tenacious,” Taylor said. “He was not going to let it go.”
Carey waved off the accolades.
“Without the assistance of the fitness center committee, EOCI physical plant staff and community support all the way up to the director of the Oregon Department of Corrections, this building would never have been possible,” he said.
Oregon correctional employees have shed hundreds of pounds since the OHSU and PSU research and are embracing the wellness programs, Peters said. The future seems bright. She pointed to earlier research on police, firefighters and soldiers that also led to change.
“They had studied firefighters, police officers and military, but not correctional officers,” Peters said. “And because there’d been research on those others, those others did something about it. Twenty, 25 years ago, their data points looked like ours. Now the average lifespan of firefighters, police officers and the military matches yours and mine. They normalized it. It works. We know it can be fixed.”
