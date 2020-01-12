PENDLETON — When Ken Daniel was trying to figure out what to do with his life, there weren’t many options during the early 1980s in his small southeastern Idaho farm town.
“You had a chance to either go into agriculture, or the military,” Daniel says. “I worked on the farms and did some of those things, and decided there was a little more out there for me.”
In 1982, Daniel enrolled at the local junior college, which was then known as Ricks College and today is BYU-Idaho. To start, he became a geology major. After some time, he changed his mind and became a history major. Eventually, Daniel settled in as a political science major and graduated with an associate’s degree in 1984.
“It was more affordable,” Daniel says of his junior college experience. “It allowed me the time to learn what I really had the desire to do.”
Today, Daniel leads the Blue Mountain Community College Foundation and is trying to help maintain the community’s access to the same affordable higher education that allowed him to find his way.
“Community college is where you can get your feet wet in learning and understanding what you want to do and put yourself on a career path,” he says. “Whether that’s right out of junior college or going on to a four-year college.”
Daniel was named the foundation’s next executive director in October, replacing longtime director Margaret Gianotti, who retired at the start of December after 12 years with the college.
The Blue Mountain Community College Foundation is responsible for supporting the school and its students, primarily by raising funds for scholarships and other resources. The idea is that the foundation can help “fill in the gaps” for tuition and other needs of students, Daniel says.
Much of Daniel’s work consists of directing and building the foundation’s board, which works alongside the school’s board of education.
“Our goal is to provide advice, direction and to in turn help them meet their goals,” Daniel said of working with the board of education.
But as Daniel takes the reins of the foundation, he’s taking charge of a changing department.
According to Casey White-Zollman, the college’s vice president of college relations and advancement, Daniel’s hiring coincided with the transition of the school’s public relations and marketing under the same umbrella as the foundation. The change models that of other community colleges, White-Zollman said, by combining public relations, marketing, communications and grants with the foundation to further the college’s advancement.
In total, Daniel’s first two months on the job have been admittedly a bit overwhelming.
“I was kind of drinking from a firehose for a while,” Daniel says, laughing.
Though he’s built a career in foundation and fundraising work, running the college’s foundation is his first work in higher education.
Daniel was hired after serving as the executive director for the Family Health & Wellness Foundation in Kennewick, Washington. The foundation, which was previously a part of Trios Health, had its investment funds grow by 40% in the 30 months Daniel was directing it.
At his previous position as development director of the Spokane Guild School Foundation, Daniel grew investment funds by 42%.
Before diving headfirst into foundation work, Daniel began his career as program director for the Boy Scouts of America for 11 years.
Ultimately, what pushed Daniel into foundation work, he says, was finding a passion for supporting causes that impacted a community and building relationships within those communities.
“That’s all that foundation work really is, it’s building relationships,” he says. “It’s always fun to do what you enjoy.”
Blue Mountain Community College, like many other schools around the country and state, are facing the constant uphill battle of remaining open while not passing along funding issues to students through tuition hikes.
Enrollment at the school has dropped in recent years, though according to the school’s president, Dennis Bailey-Fougnier, enrollment rates dropped less in 2019 than the years before.
“BMCC has been conservative in its budgeting and is in good shape financially,” Bailey-Fougnier wrote in an email. “Increased state funding and enrollment would allow the college to be more financially stable.”
The school didn’t raise tuition in 2019, White-Zollman said, though conversations on tuition costs for next school year are already underway and it may be difficult to prevent raises this time.
“We’re trying to keep it affordable, but it’s becoming more and more of a challenge to do that,” White-Zollman said.
Daniel is hoping that through continuing to grow the college’s endowments and scholarship fund, some of that burden could be relieved for the school and its students.
To do that, Daniel wants to expand the foundation’s board from its current 13 members to at least 20. Unlike the board of education, the foundation’s board can have as many members as it wants to and are qualified to join, so long as they live inside the college’s service area.
Along with this, Daniel wants to build an “annual giving program,” which will continually support projects and other funding needs for a variety of departments.
An example of this that already happened in 2019, White-Zollman said, was the foundation’s ability to replace a piece of equipment for the diesel technology program that broke last year.
But to make any of these goals a reality, Daniel is sticking to what he knows and trying to build a network into the community to collectively advance the school and its goals.
“My goal is to meet as many people this year as I possibly can,” Daniel says. “Student enrollment and student involvement comes from helping the families in those communities see that there’s an opportunity for their children to grow.”
Daniel and his wife settled into a place in Hermiston when he accepted the job with the foundation, and said so far he’s been getting out to as many community events as he can and beginning to have conversations with leaders in the region. The holiday season was especially apt for that, he said, with plenty of tree-lightings and other festivities to attend around the area.
When Daniel was trying to figure out what to do with his life back in his southeastern Idaho farm town, he didn’t know where it would take him. After earning a degree from his own junior college, he got the opportunity to work in some of the West’s biggest cities, like Seattle and San Francisco.
Today, Daniel is just trying to provide that same opportunity to the rural agricultural communities in Eastern Oregon.
“I’m just excited to be here, and I’m excited to be a part of this community and be able to grow into it,” Daniel said. “Those metros are great to learn and work in, but coming back to a place where you can really put your roots into is a place I really feel a passion about.”
