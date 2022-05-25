PENDLETON — Chart-topping country star Kip Moore will bring his troubadour lifestyle and timeless sound to Eastern Oregon for the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Kick-Off Concert.
Presented by Integrity Corps, the event is Sept. 10, 7 p.m. at Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets, which are now on sale, range from $51-$90. In addition, VIP packages are available for $156, which includes dinner prior to the event and water, soda and malt beverages during the concert.
In 2021, Moore released his fourth studio album, “Wild World,” a revelatory collection written as he traveled the globe in an effort to make sense of a world battling nothing short of an identity crisis. While searching through isolation and nature, Moore said a simple peace emerged.
“Music is the one thing where I really try to unveil where I’m at mentally, where my soul is,” Moore said in a press release. “As you get older, you start thinking about bigger concepts and where you fit in the grand scheme of this whole thing.”
Moore splashed into the mainstream in 2012 with the double-platinum “Somethin’ Bout a Truck.” That was followed up with three best-selling No. 1 hits — “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money” and “More Girls Like You,” as well as a trifecta of critically acclaimed albums and two gritty EPs.
While touring across the globe, Moore was met with a fierce following. Round-Up President Karl Farber said it will be great to have the country star kick off Round-Up week.
“We’re excited to kick off the week with Kip Moore’s energy, heart and soul,” Kenzie Hansell, Happy Canyon president, added. “He’ll bring entertainment for all generations to enjoy in the Happy Canyon Arena.”
An opening act will be announced at a later date. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit www.pendletonroundup.com.
