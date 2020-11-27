HERMISTON — Kiwanis Club of Hermiston begins its annual Christmas tree sale on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The trees are available at the Hermiston Community Center parking lot, 415 S. Highway 395, on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the rest of the week from noon to 8 p.m.
The club has 400 trees available, and the sale will end when they are gone. Trees are Douglas firs, Grand firs and Noble firs from five to eight feet tall, starting at $30.
Proceeds benefit Kiwanis Club projects, including supplies for foster children, youth scholarships, Doernbecher Children's Hospital, highway cleanups and more.
The club is also looking for more members, and those who join before the end of 2020 will have their new member fees waived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.