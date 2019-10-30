BEND — A day after U.S. Rep. Greg Walden said he would not seek re-election next year, former state lawmaker and Republican gubernatorial candidate Knute Buehler of Bend announced via tweet that he’s considering seeking his party’s nomination.
Buehler wrote, “Oregon is better for the leadership of @repgregwalden. Greg is a champion for small business and values of limited, effective government. Rural OR will miss his powerful and thoughtful voice. I am considering seeking the GOP nomination and how best to serve the people of CD2.”
Buehler is a surgeon by training and served two terms in the Oregon House of Representatives, after first winning election in 2014. He ran unsuccessfully for secretary of state in 2012 against Kate Brown, and Brown defeated him again in his 2018 bid for governor, that time by 6 percentage points.
In that race for the state’s top job, Buehler raised and spent more than $19 million, a new record for a Republican seeking statewide office. Nike founder Phil Knight was his largest donor.
This summer, he transferred the remaining $125,000 or so from his governor’s campaign account into a new political action committee, Knute for Oregon.
Buehler is fiscally conservative, but on social issues he is much more moderate than Walden. The Bend Republican is pro-choice and a champion of gay marriage. In his first session as a lawmaker, he was the primary sponsor of a proposal, which became law, that allows women in Oregon to buy oral contraception over the counter without a doctor’s prescription.
Jason Atkinson, a Southern Oregon Republican who served one term in the Oregon House followed by three terms in the Oregon Senate, told the Medford Mail Tribune on Monday that he is “seriously considering” seeking the Republican nomination to succeed Walden. Atkinson ran for governor in 2006 but placed third in a crowded Republican primary behind Kevin Mannix and winner Ron Saxton.
In his 2018 race for governor, Buehler put a lot of emphasis on his pledge to dramatically improve Oregon’s public schools in terms of educational outcomes for students. Since then, he has been strongly critical of the new $1 billion a year business tax for education, which passed the Oregon Legislature with bipartisan support in 2019.
Democrats currently control the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time since 2011, having dramatically flipped the chamber in the mid-term elections following President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory. Republicans vow to change that in 2020, but most political pundits consider that unlikely, with the caveat that fall 2020 is a long time away, in terms of Congressional races.
Buehler is accustomed to serving in the minority, something he did in both terms in the Oregon House.
Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a Terrebonne Democrat who made a strong but unsuccessful run against Walden in 2018, has filed to run for the Democratic nomination to become Oregon Secretary of State. But she said Monday, in light of Walden’s announcement, that she was considering her options.
Republicans hold an 8 percentage point voter registration edge over Democrats in the sprawling district, which covers the eastern two-thirds of the state and includes Bend, Redmond, Medford, Grant’s Pass, Hermiston, Pendleton, Klamath Falls, The Dalles and Hood River. Although Hillary Clinton won the majority of the popular vote in Oregon in November 2016, Hood River County is the only portion of the 2nd Congressional District that voted for Clinton over Trump.
