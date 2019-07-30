PENDLETON — When the Korean War ended on July 27, 1953, nine people from Umatilla County had given their lives in service of the U.S. military.
With Saturday marking the 66th anniversary of the armistice, the Pendleton Air Museum held an open house dedicated to honoring local veterans of the war and preserving their memories.
“We want people to know and remember the sacrifice of our veterans,” said the museum’s president Chris Sykes.
The open house is one of four the museum holds annually to commemorate the area’s veterans and their service during the various wars of American history. On Saturday, the museum invited four local Korean War veterans to talk with and answer the public’s questions.
Of those on hand was Ken Garrett, who served from 1951-1955 as an aviation structural mechanic in the Navy.
While spending his Saturday morning at the museum, group leader of Eastern Oregon’s Quilts of Valor Anita Zimmerly stopped in to present Garrett with a special gift. After reading a prepared message, she presented Garrett with a quilt of his own to commemorate his service.
“Thank you,” Garrett said, smiling as Zimmerly wrapped the quilt around him. The quilt was made between quilters in La Grande and Pendleton’s Marge York.
“No, thank you,” Zimmerly responded as she embraced Garrett in a hug and the museum’s volunteers and visitors clapped.
Born in La Grande and now a Pendleton resident, Garrett’s service was galvanized by events almost a decade before the Korean War even began.
During the week of Dec. 7, 1941, which also happened to be the week of his 10th birthday, Garrett’s world flipped upside down. With both his parents hospitalized, his father for appendicitis and his mother due to a miscarriage, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and propelled the U.S. into World War II.
“We had no idea where Pearl Harbor was,” he said. “My father just said it was somewhere in the middle of the Pacific.”
But with the opening of the Pendleton Field in 1941, where nearly 2,500 men were stationed and brought to train, Garrett got a front row seat to the mobilizing efforts of World War II and recalls watching when flocks of military personnel went marching through the streets of La Grande. The scenes left an impression on him.
So in 1950 at the age of 19, Garrett signed up for duty. While his mother was wary of him joining the Marines like he wanted, she agreed to him joining the Navy.
Garrett went to train in San Diego before being sent across the Pacific to be stationed in Atsugi, Japan, where he would remain throughout the war and after. There he was responsible for transporting supplies and personnel into the active theater.
After being discharged in 1955, Garrett returned to the Pendleton area and spent most of the next decade working at a sawmill in Pilot Rock. In 1964, he joined the Pendleton Fire Department and worked there until retiring as a captain in 1987.
Since then, Garrett said he spends most of his time visiting nursing homes and orphanages along with being a member of Pendleton’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 922. At the VFW, he said he helps each year with the annual Cowboy Breakfast during Round-Up week.
While his days in the Navy are long gone, Garrett has still donned his uniform and cap a few times since. The retired fire captain said he joined the efforts with the city to construct a new building for the fire department by showing up at a city council meeting in his full uniform and voicing his support.
Following the city’s approval of the project, Garrett was given a golden shovel at the new building’s groundbreaking event.
Raymond Slabik, a corporal during the Korean War who now lives in Pilot Rock, also stopped by the museum on Saturday while wearing his military cap.
“I wear my cap because I put in my time to this country,” Slabik said.
Slabik was one of four men drafted out of his hometown in North Dakota during the war. From there, he traveled to Missouri to train before being sent to Korea where he assisted in communications before being discharged in 1953.
He then returned to the U.S. and worked in Montana briefly before moving to Oregon, where he spent time working on telephone lines in Philomath and then settling in Pilot Rock for construction work.
Despite being drafted into service, Slabik said he was never afraid and welcomed the call to duty.
“It didn’t bother me any,” he said, smiling.
While events like Saturday have gone well and visitors are increasing at the museum according to Sykes, he has a vision to expand its presence.
“What we want is to get into a bigger place,” he said. “We’ve been bidding on and have been offered old airplanes to show, we just don’t have anywhere to put them.”
The museum opened in its small downtown location in 2017 and Sykes said the museum already owns enough items to display in a space two to three times as large as the current one. But for now, Sykes and the rest of the museum’s volunteer staff are dedicated to preserving the area’s military history and memorializing its veterans.
The Pendleton Air Museum will next hold an open house event for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Thursday, Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.