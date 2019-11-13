MISSION — Sally Kosey won in court to keep her place in tribal office, and on Tuesday night, she won big at the ballot box.
Not only did Kosey win her race to become the next secretary of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees, every board member who was present for the vote to vacate Kosey’s seat also lost their election.
Tuesday marked Election Day on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, and tribal members decided on members for the Board of Trustees, the body that governs tribal affairs, and four officers for the General Council, a group that consists of every adult member of the CTUIR.
Voters cast their ballot amid an ongoing controversy with Kosey, who was elected as a member-at-large in 2017.
In August, the board voted to declare her seat vacant after coming to the conclusion that she couldn’t serve because she lived outside current reservation boundaries.
The move effectively forced Kosey out of office and spurred her to sue the trustees in Umatilla Tribal Court to regain her seat.
In October, a tribal judge granted her a restraining order that temporarily restored her seat on the board, and both sides later came to a settlement that allowed Kosey to serve out the rest of her term.
A month later, all the board members who were present for the vote to vacate Kosey’s seat — Board Chairman Gary Burke, Council Chairman Willie Sigo IV, Board Treasurer Doris Wheeler, and at-large members Aaron Ashley, Rosenda Shippentower, and Woodrow Star — were defeated on Election Day.
• Both Kosey and Ashley sought the secretary position, with Kosey coming out on top 487-314.
• The secretary position was open because sitting Secretary Kat Brigham ran against incumbent Chairman Burke. Brigham’s 471 votes were more than enough to beat Burke and a third candidate.
• Wheeler was elected to the same year as Kosey, but she lost her bid for another term as treasurer to challenger Sandra Sampson.
• The chairman of the General Council also gets a vote on the board, and there was a four-way race for the seat. Sigo, the incumbent, and Star, the at-large member, both lost to newcomer Lindsey Watchman.
• Seventeen candidates vied for four at-large spots on the board, with Shippentower the only member to run for re-election. Her eighth place finish wasn’t high enough to make the cut. The top four vote getters are Corinne Sams, Armand Minthorn, Jill-Marie Gavin and Boots Pond.
• The other incumbents on the Board of Trustees and General Council — Board Vice-Chair Jeremy Wolf, Council Vice-Chair Michael Ray Johnson, Council Secretary Shawna Gavin, and Council Interpreter Thomas Morning Owl — were re-elected.
In the process of sending six new members to the Board of Trustees, tribal voters hit some new milestones.
When the new Board of Trustees is sworn in on Dec. 4, the majority of its members will be women. That’s the first time in CTUIR history there’s been more women then men on the board, a fact confirmed by tribal spokesman Chuck Sams.
Sams said Brigham will be only the second woman to serve as board chairman, and the first in more than 60 years.
The court never came to a permanent decision on Kosey’s eligibility for office before the election, but tribal voters could settle the issue.
Sams said the CTUIR will hold a vote in March to amend the tribal constitution to define the reservation’s boundaries by the lines drawn in the Treaty of 1855 instead of the reservation’s current, or “diminished,” boundaries, although an exact date and ballot language hasn’t been set yet.
Kosey’s home in the city of Pendleton is within the treaty’s boundaries but is not located on the current reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.