SALEM — Fire agencies expect an above-average fire season in Eastern Oregon, and state support for wildfire resources is on hold while Republicans continue their walkout from the Oregon Senate.
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek spoke to that during a wildfire press briefing Tuesday, May 9, alongside a panel of experts. Wildfire is a growing threat, she said, as Oregon grapples with hotter and drier conditions due to climate change.
"We have choices in how we prepare and respond to this situation," Kotek said in her opening statement. "We can create fire-adaptable communities, we can develop safer and more effective responses to support fire personnel, and we can increase the resiliency of our landscape against wildfires. That's what I'm aiming to do."
The 2023 fire season will challenge Oregon's response system at times, Kotek said, especially in Eastern Oregon where fire agencies expect an above-average fire season.
"We have to continue our wildfire prevention efforts including public information campaigns, early fire detection, and leveraging aviation and ground assets for early deployment for safe and aggressive initial attacks are all key to our success this year," Kotek said. "Above all, we must also do everything to prevent fires from starting in the first place."
An outlook that might not have been so positive just a few months ago has begun to turn due to favorable winter and spring rain conditions, said Mike Shaw, chief of fire protection for the Oregon Department of Forestry.
"The rainy conditions we've had thus far are great, the snowpack is good," Shaw said. "The persistent drought areas will play out over the summer. We're not certain yet how much spring rain we're going to get through the rest of this month and into June, and that will really dictate when we enter our fire season."
The moist conditions give Shaw a positive outlook on the potential severity of the 2023 fire season, but he urged against complacency in the face of favorable conditions.
"Mother Nature turns around and we're calling for 95 degree temperatures, and the ability of fuels to dry out and become fire occurs very quickly," Shaw said. "I want to urge folks against complacency here."
Working to bolster personnel
The Oregon Fire Service has more than 11,000 firefighters heading into the 2023 wildfire season, Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said, but a three-year decline in volunteerism across the service has left firefighters down on staff.
"One of the tools that we used last year is an up-staffing grant, essentially a seasonal fire service capacity grant," Ruiz-Temple said. "It brought over 450 firefighters on call at any one given time last summer with the whole goal of protecting communities. We're in the process of redoing that grant, and I'm happy to say that investment is going on as we speak."
Further support for wildfire resources will have to go through the Oregon Senate, Kotek said, which has been in a stalemate after Republicans walked out of the chamber seven days ago.
"We have seen things work with bills like Senate Bill 762, we should do more of that," Kotek said. "I'm hoping that if the forecast is in good shape next week we will push hard to pass some of the things that we've been using that have been keeping our communities safer."
Kotek said she viewed it as her job to make sure Senate Republicans understood they need to get back to work and she expects them to figure it out quickly so Oregon can begin to properly prepare for the coming wildfire season.
"Communication is important," Kotek said. "We are successful here when we have strong communication with and between Oregonians."
Communication is exactly where things have broken down between Senate Democrats and Republicans over the last few months, Senator Bill Hansell said, with the new administration providing no opportunities for Senate Republicans to try to negotiate for issues that are important to their districts.
"The leadership of the Republican Senate Caucus has been in contact with the Governor and assured her we want to be involved in helping pass a number of her priorities, fire response is just one of those," Hansell said. "The lack of communication may be new leadership trying to figure out how to go about it. We'll be sitting down for the first time this week to talk about things we should have talked about much earlier in the session, denying quorum helped move that along."
