8. Wildfires rage in Eastern Oregon
A firefighting air tanker drops a load of fire retardant into a draw in Harrington Canyon as a large wildfire burned out of control on Aug. 17, 2018, southwest of Pilot Rock. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, said fire agencies expect an above-average fire season in Eastern Oregon.

SALEM — Fire agencies expect an above-average fire season in Eastern Oregon, and state support for wildfire resources is on hold while Republicans continue their walkout from the Oregon Senate.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek spoke to that during a wildfire press briefing Tuesday, May 9, alongside a panel of experts. Wildfire is a growing threat, she said, as Oregon grapples with hotter and drier conditions due to climate change.

