WASHINGTON — Skye Krebs, a native of Ione, was elected to the Region V vice president for policy for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association during its regional caucus.
Throughout their three-year terms NCBA regional vice presidents serve as chair of their regional membership committee. Regional vice presidents play a critical role in coordinating regional member activities. They also coordinate regional activities and communications with the Federation Division Regional Vice Presidents from their respective regions.
“After serving on the Public Lands Council Executive Board for many years I have come to know several of the affiliated state executives, officers, and producers," Krebs said. "I feel like I can hit the ground running and I have a bit of fuel left in my tank to serve the beef industry. I’m excited to get started."
Krebs was born and raised in Ione. He received his Bachelor of Science in general agriculture from Oregon State University. Krebs’ roots in the cattle industry run deep, as his family has been ranching in Eastern Oregon for more than 100 years. He and his wife, Penny, own and operate Krebs Sheep Company, where they raise both sheep and cattle in Ione and Wallowa.
Krebs is a member of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, where he currently serves as the Public Lands Council endowment protector chairman, a position he has held since 2011. He also serves as the Wallowa County Animal Damage Control District secretary. In addition, Krebs is involved in the Oregon Sheep Growers Association and the Alpha Gamma Rho Alumni Board.
