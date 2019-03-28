Jared Demarr Hansen of La Grande is heading toward trial in Umatilla County after police reported he shot videos of women in restrooms.
Senior officer Monte Toombs with the Stanfield Police Department arrested Hansen, 34, on Feb. 19 at the Pilot Travel Center, 2115 S. Highway 395, Stanfield. Toombs wrote an affidavit to search and seize Hansen’s smartphone after finding he used it to take the videos.
Toombs in the affidavit stated he responded that afternoon to a service call at the truck stop at the Interstate 84 exit. He went to the women’s restroom area, where two men at the bathroom door told him a man was inside. One man handed Toombs a phone, saying it belonged to the guy in the bathroom.
Toombs entered the restroom, handcuffed Hansen and asked him why he was in there. According to the affidavit, Hansen asked if they could talk where people could not hear them. Toombs gave Hansen a seat in the back of his police car.
There, the affidavit states, Hansen showed the officer the videos he took with his smartphone. One showed Hansen sitting on the toilet with this pants down. The other involved Hansen moving the phone under the stall to capture video of a female using the toilet in the next stall. The video also shows the moment she notices the phone camera and Hansen turns it.
Toombs found the woman in the video standing outside the restroom. The affidavit also states Hansen admitted he took the video, did not know how old the woman was and said the videos arouse him. Stanfield police also found a video Hansen shot on Feb. 9 of a female in a restroom in La Grande.
The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office charged Hansen with first-degree invasion of privacy. He had a pretrial conference Thursday in Pendleton, where Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer set a trial readiness hearing for April 1 and trial for April 15. The state also filed motions to bring the victim and witnesses, who all live in Washington, to testify at trial.
Hansen remains in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, in lieu of $50,000 bail.
