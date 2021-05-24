LA GRANDE — Gary Hatch said he was just turning off his outside light Wednesday, May 19, when he heard a tapping at the door.
He lives in the 1700 block of Claire Street, a neighborhood on La Grande’s east side that he said tends to be quiet. What he said happened next shattered any solace.
Hatch opened the door, and a man with a sawed-off shotgun burst through.
“When he came here, he just busted the barrel against my forehand and then lowered the barrel to my chest,” Hatch recalled. “He said he was going to kill me.”
Hatch, 59, said he has a gun, but it was in his bedroom, and nothing prepared him for this encounter.
“It had to be one of the scariest moments of my life,” Hatch said. A sawed-off shotgun. And I still have the bruise on my forehead.”
The purple semicircle on Hatch’s forehead was evident on the late afternoon of May 20. Hatch also said the man at the trigger end of that shotgun was the same man police arrested May 20 in connection with a May 19 shooting and break-in just a block over on East Glacier Street.
Police identified that suspect as Travis James Sprague, 24, of Baker County, who is now in custody in the Baker County Jail. Sprague had a Baker County warrant for his arrest on numerous felonies, including burglary, attempted kidnapping and assaulting a police officer, the latter charge stemming from the allegation that Sprague sprayed bear spray in the face of Baker City Police officer Koby Essex on May 14.
Hatch said Sprague wanted the keys to the car in his vehicle port. But that car belongs to a neighbor, Hatch said, so he didn’t have any keys to give.
“It was bad, yeah,” he said.
Hatch said he saw Sprague’s hand tremble as he held the pistol grip of the shotgun, and he feared one shaky finger could end everything for him. So he talked to the man holding his life in the balance.
“I don’t know how I did it,” Hatch said, “but I talked him down.”
Sprague took off, Hatch said, hustled to the house next door and dumped the shotgun in a trash container.
Local police began looking for Sprague in the wake of a 911 call May 19 at 8:56 p.m., according to a press release from La Grande Police, when a person in the 1700 block of East Glacier Street reported they had just been shot at while standing in front of their residence.
While officers were responding, an additional 911 call came from a separate residence in the same block on Glacier. The second caller reported the suspect entered their residence and held them at gunpoint while demanding keys to their vehicle.
La Grande police officers arrived within moments and contacted the callers. Police named Sprague as the suspect and said neither 911 caller knew him.
“A multi-agency, comprehensive search commenced immediately,” the press release stated. “La Grande police officers and detectives received assistance from Union County sheriff’s deputies and K-9 Molly and from Oregon State Police troopers.”
No one was injured at either residence on Glacier, according to police, and the suspect did not make off with the vehicle because it was inside a garage. Police found the keys to the vehicle and “the illegally altered shotgun that had been fired at the first caller” within a short distance, along with other items of evidence.
La Grande police then reported a Union County sheriff’s deputy a little after noon May 20 saw Sprague walking on 22nd Street near East L Avenue, contacted him and told him he was under arrest.
“He attempted to flee, but was quickly subdued and taken into custody without further incident,” police reported.
On Tuesday, May 18, the Baker City Police Department issued a public notice alerting residents that Sprague was wanted on multiple charges and was “armed and dangerous.” He is accused of threatening someone in a Baker City home on May 14.
