PENDLETON — Jared Demarr Hansen of La Grande pleaded guilty to invading the privacy of two women when he videoed them using a restroom in February in Stanfield.
Hansen also dropped his request for a new attorney.
Hansen, 34, appeared Wednesday in the Pendleton courtroom of Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer via video from the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton. He pleaded guilty to first-degree invasion of privacy in two cases. The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office filed the second case that morning stemming from Hansen’s arrest on Feb. 17 at the Pilot Travel Center, Stanfield.
Hansen last week wrote a letter to the court requesting a new attorney, claiming Herman Bylenga, his court-appointed attorney, had not consulted with him. Brauer asked Bylenga and Hansen to address that matter first.
Bylenga said he apologized to Hansen on the record at a previous hearing. He explained he had not talked to his client because he believed Hansen was out of jail. Hansen confirmed he now was satisfied with Bylenga’s representation and wanted to drop his motion.
Brauer dismissed the request and accepted Hansen’s pleas to the class C felonies. Bylenga said Hansen faced probation for the crimes.
The court set Hansen’s sentencing for Monday to allow at least one victim to give a statement.
