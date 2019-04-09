PENDLETON — The La Grande man facing the charge of invasion of privacy for videoing a woman in a Stanfield restroom asked the court to appoint him competent counsel.
State court records also show Jared Demarr Hansen, 34, mailed a handwritten motion last week to the court complaining about his lawyer, Herman Bylenga of Pendleton. According to the document, Hansen claimed he made several attempts to talk to Bylenga, “all to no avail,” and he has “had absolutely no consultations” with the attorney.
Hansen has been in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, since his arrest on Feb. 17 at the Pilot Travel Center, Stanfield. He has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree invasion of personal privacy. Court records show Circuit Judge Rob Collins on Feb. 20 appointed Intermountain Public Defenders, Inc., to represent Hansen. Bylenga works for the Pendleton firm.
The records also show the court on Monday provided copies of Hansen’s motion to the defense and Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
Hansen has a change of plea hearing Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Pendleton courtroom of Umatilla County Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer. How much the complaint about Bylenga matters could come up then.
