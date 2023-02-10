PENDLETON — Eastern Oregon will gradually move out of La Nina weather patterns, according to the latest forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center.
The center released its forecast Thursday, Feb. 9, for El Nino-Southern Oscillation patterns for spring and summer months. El Nino-Southern Oscillation is an oceanic-atmospheric climatic phenomenon in the tropical Pacific. Its fluctuations strongly affect weather in the Pacific Northwest and globally.
"For the Pacific Northwest, La Nina conditions typically mean wet and cool winter," said Larry Nierenberg, lead forecaster at the Pendleton NWS station. "For any ENSO pattern, there's more impact in winter."
The La Nina weather pattern generally indicates a colder, wetter winter in the Pacific Northwest. El Nino means drier and warmer conditions. Meteorologist Camden Plunkett with the National Weather Service in Pendleton said the experts expect it to move into a neutral pattern, perhaps as early as March. The patterns are based on water temperatures of the tropical Pacific Ocean.
“As we go into the summer, it’s a little more up in the air as to whether we’re going to see El Nino or ENSO neutral,” Plunkett said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.