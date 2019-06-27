JOSEPH — After almost 10 months of waiting, residents of Joseph can feel more confident drinking their water and swimming in nearby Wallowa Lake, according to lab test results released Thursday.
The town, located in Oregon’s northeast corner, had stopped drawing drinking water from the lake 15 days prior, when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency first began investigating a number of barrels found at the bottom of the lake, thought to contain toxic herbicides. Test results are back, and the barrels and lake water seem to be contaminant-free.
The barrels were discovered last August by recreational divers. In all, there were 74 drums and barrels, including one that was labeled “2,4-D or 2,4,5-T.” Combined at military strengths, those two herbicides create Agent Orange, a chemical defoliant widely used by the United States military during the Vietnam War, with devastating, long-lasting consequences for the landscape and the people who lived in it.
The divers brought the barrels to the attention of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality after they were found, but removal work didn’t begin until June 12 of this year.
As the agency began removing barrels, it began to appear that the situation may not be as bad as divers and environmental officials had initially feared. The barrel’s label suggested it contained one or the other herbicide used to make Agent Orange — but not both — and it lacked the orange stripe used to signify military-strength chemicals. Most of the barrels were unlabeled and seemed to be empty.
The EPA took eight samples of sediment from the bottom of the lake where the barrels were found and 15 samples of lake water. Eleven of those samples were from the surface of the lake, three samples were from the city of Joseph’s drinking water plant, and one sample was from the water inside the drum with the herbicide label. All of the drums tested clean, according to the EPA and the DEQ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.