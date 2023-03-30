 Skip to main content
centerpiece

Land of opportunity

U.S. Army transfers former depot land to Columbia Development Authority

army_001.jpg

Rachel Jacobson, seated, left, assistant secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, and Port of Umatilla General Manager Kim Puzey hold the deed to the former Umatilla Chemical Depot during a ceremony March 20, 2023, in the Pentagon, to recognize transferring the land to the local Columbia Development Authority. Joining them, left to right, is Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, Sherri Smith, Port of Morrow Commissioners Jerry Healy and Joe Taylor, Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer, Port of Morrow Executive Director Lisa Mittelsdorf, Morrow County Commissioner David Sykes, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees Chair Kat Brigham and Columbia Development Authority Executive Director Greg Smith.

 Columbia Development Authority/Contributed Photo

HERMISTON — The former Umatilla Chemical Weapons Depot near Hermiston now is in local control and could be the site of a hydrogen hub for the Northwest.

The U.S. Army on March 3 transferred the former Umatilla Chemical Weapons Depot land to the Columbia Development Authority in Boardman.The CDA has slated more than 3,100 acres already for industrial development, split between the ports of Morrow and Umatilla. Depot land lies in both counties.

army_003.jpg

Rachel Jacobson, left, assistant secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, and Greg Smith, Columbia Development Authority executive director, shake hands March 20, 2023, in the Pentagon.
Igloo explosion
A worker inside an igloo at the Umatilla Ordnance Depot stacks 500-pound bombs similar to the ones that exploded on March 21, 1944.
Depot
Storage igloos line a section on the southeast corner of the former Umatilla Chemical Depot on July 14, 2020. The Army held a ceremony March 20, 2023, at the Pentagon to recognize transferring the land to the local control of the Columbia Development Authority.
News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

