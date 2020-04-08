Supermoon

The super pink moon, the biggest supermoon of the year, makes an appearance Tuesday evening over a Pendleton wheat field. The pink moon got its name because the April full moon occurs at the same time as the pink wildflower, Phlox subulata, blooms in North America. A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its perigee, which is its closest approach to the Earth.

 Staff photo by Kathy Aney

