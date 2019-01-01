The first baby of the year gets the limelight, but it’s the baby born before the stroke of midnight that delivers the tax savings.
Taxes, however, weren’t on the minds of Michelle Aronson and Neil Arnold, who took turns holding their brand new daughter Liliana in the St. Anthony Hospital birthing center on Tuesday. The 6-pound, 10-ounce bundle of joy arrived at 7:44 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.
The baby came early by cesarean section to alleviate some health issues Michelle was experiencing.
“She was supposed to be born on the third,” Neil said. “That’s my birthday.”
Instead, she arrived early. Along with her thick brown hair, blue eyes and rosebud lips comes a tax credit.
That’s different than prior years. Certified Public Accountant Lonnie Read explained. Read, of RHB Group LLC in Pendleton, said the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act takes away the $4,050 personal exemption deduction for every family member listed on the tax return.
“What you get instead is a $2,000 child tax credit for any child under the age of 17. That’s up from $1,000,” Read said. “You get $2,000 more on your federal return to have have a baby born yesterday rather than today.”
This isn’t the first time Michelle and Neil have gotten a last-minute tax deduction. Their 2-year-old son, Hunter, was born on Dec. 30.
