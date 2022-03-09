UMATILLA COUNTY — David Nelson made a sudden return to local politics on Tuesday, March 8.
On the last day candidates could file for local office ahead of the May 17 election, Nelson, a former state senator, joined a packed race to replace Position 1 Commissioner George Murdock.
The Pendleton resident represented District 29 as a Republican in the Oregon Senate from 1997-2013, including a stint as the majority leader. After retiring from the Legislature, Nelson served on the Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees before stepping off in 2020.
Then-Commissioner Bill Hansell won election to succeed Nelson in the senate. A decade later, Nelson now is seeking the county board seat Hansell once held.
It’s not unprecedented in Oregon for legislators to seek county office after serving in Salem. Former Republican Minority Leader Herman Baertschiger left the senate in 2020 after he was elected to a seat on the Josephine County Board of Commissioners. And in 2016, former state Rep. Jessica Vega Pederson successfully ran for a county commissioner seat in Multnomah County, although unlike Nelson, both legislators immediately transitioned from state to county office.
While Nelson brings plenty of name recognition to the race, he won’t have a glide path to a seat on the board. Before Nelson entered his name, five other candidates already filed.
Two business owners — Susan Bower of Pendleton and Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater — were the first to join the race. Bower has spent more than $18,000 on her campaign while Timmons has reported more than $3,000 in expenditures. The rest of the field is composed of Bob Barton, a Hermiston construction business owner; Jesse Bonifer, an Athena city councilor and Second Amendment activist; and Alvin Young, a Hermiston store manager.
A late entry means voters also will weigh in on Position 2 in the May primary.
Rick Pullen, a former Umatilla County employee, filed a last-minute challenge to incumbent Commissioner John Shafer. In 2018, Pullen ran against Murdock for Position 1. He came in second during the primary and narrowly lost in the runoff 50-48.
Shafer’s other challenger is conservative activist HollyJo Beers, who also is making her second attempt at county office. Beers came in second during the 2020 primary for an open Position 3 seat, but she ended up losing the runoff to Dan Dorran.
Regardless of the results during the primary, the two candidates who get the most votes in each commission race will advance to a Nov. 8 runoff.
Hermiston City Council
Hermiston voters will have a choice in all but one race in May, but as of 5 p.m. on March 8, the one exception is set to be decided by write-in votes.
The race for Ward 1 will feature a rematch between incumbent Lori Davis and retiree Jackie Linton. Linton also was a candidate for Ward 1 in 2018, but she narrowly missed the runoff and Davis would go on to prevail in the general election.
Ward 2 Councilor Roy Barron is facing a challenge from Stan Stradley, the executive director of the Umatilla County Housing Authority. Barron first won office in 2018.
In Ward 4, former Councilor David McCarthy is challenging incumbent Phillip Spicerkuhn to rejoin the council. Spickerkuhn won a special election unopposed in March 2021 to represent Ward 4 on the council.
Ward 3 has been represented by Councilor Jackie Myers for nearly 30 years, but neither Myers nor any other candidates filed for the seat. The city of Hermiston’s website did include a note that intended to update its candidate page on March 9 and it could include new filings.
Rounding out the slate of Hermiston elections is the race for municipal court judge, where incumbent Thomas Creasing will face a challenge from Municipal Judge Pro Tem Cameron Bendixsen.
Pendleton City Council
When the Pendleton City Council looked to appoint someone to fill a vacant at-large seat in 2020, nine people applied for the position.
But securing at least five votes on the council is much easier than campaigning for hundreds of votes from the public, and 2022 will feature no competitive elections.
No races will be forced to rely on write-in votes, but only one candidate will be featured in each election. Incumbents Carole Innes of Ward 1, McKennon McDonald of Ward 2 and Linda Neuman of Ward 3 all filed for reelection without any challengers.
Back in 2020, Steve Campbell was the candidate who emerged from the nine-person field to win appointment to the council. Because of the timing of Campbell’s appointment, the seat is up for election in 2022 and 2024. Campbell filed to stay on the council while the other at-large seat is being sought by newcomer Addison Schulberg, a manager at the Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co. Schulberg is looking to replace Jake Cambier, who is retiring from the council.
Levy draws challenger
Most races for offices that represent Umatilla and Morrow counties will not be competitive, but state Rep. Bobby Levy of Echo is facing a challenge in the Republican primary.
Skye Farnam, a Summerville business owner, is seeking to oust Levy. Farnam ran for the District 58 seat in 2018 as an independent but lost to then-incumbent Greg Barreto.
State Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, the incumbent in District 57, is all but assured another term in Salem after drawing no Republican or Democratic opponents.
In Umatilla County Circuit, Position 2 Judge Jon Lieuallen and Position 3 Judge Daniel Hill are running unopposed. And in Morrow County, District Attorney Justin Nelson also is running unopposed.
