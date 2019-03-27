Milton-Freewater police arrested the fifth suspect in a gang drive-by shooting last August.
Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer in a written statement reported Aurelio Villalobos Rodriguez, 38, of Milton-Freewater, also is the last suspect, and catching him was “the culmination of a complex and painstaking investigation of more than six months.”
The spark for the investigation was the gang-related drive-by shooting the night of Aug. 17, 2018, on Fifth Avenue. The spray of bullets injured no one but threatened several people.
Walla Walla police arrested four suspects the night of the shooting — Charley Lozano Magana, 25, Juan Venegas Esquivel, 25, and Michael Angelo Cantu, 27, all of Walla Walla, and Gabriel Arriaga of Milton-Freewater. He was 16 at the time of the shooting, according to Oregon state court documents. Police had not identified him by name until now.
The case involved dozens of police interviews, Boedigheimer stated, and led investigators to areas that included central Oregon. The Oregon State Police, the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office, Walla Walla Police Department and the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the case.
Police had a warrant to arrest Rodriguez, according to Boedigheimer, and he called the police department to have a detective meet him at his residence. While en route, the detective spotted Rodriguez walking near the intersection of Northwest Eighth Avenue and Lamb Street. The detective gave Rodriguez a ride to the police department, told him about the warrant and arrested him without incident.
Rodriguez faces two counts each of conspiracy to commit attempted murder, conspiracy to commit unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies. Police booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, where his bail is $1.4 million.
Magana pleaded guilty on March 8 to two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in a deal with a five-year prison sentence. Court records also show he pleaded no contest to committing an assault while he was in jail. His sentence hearing is April 26.
Esquivel and Cantu in November each pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and signed a deal for five-year prison sentences. Their sentence hearings are on May 3.
Magana, Esquivel and Cantu remain in Umatilla County Jail. Arriaga is in the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility, The Dalles. His case has a status check on April 5.
Boedigheimer praised the efforts of the investigators, law enforcement agencies and the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office for working together to bring the case to fruition.
