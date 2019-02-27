A late round of snow for Umatilla County is extending the Hermiston Warming Station's season into March.
The warming station's board had originally planned to close the emergency shelter on Friday, but will keep it open until at least March 14. Board chair Teesie Hill said they may provide services even longer if it looks like Hermiston will continue to see below-freezing temperatures or snow into late March.
Hill said the warming station has seen 16 or more people on a regular basis the last few weeks.
"The other night we had 18 people," she said. "That's a record for us."
She said she thought they would be able to get enough volunteers to continue into March, but the warming station is running out of supplies and needs donations. The full list can be found on the Hermiston Warming Station Facebook page, but it includes laundry and cleaning supplies, hygiene items, socks, gloves, hand warmers and hot drinks, such as coffee and apple cider.
Donations can be dropped off at the warming station, 1075 South Highway 395, on Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-3 p.m. or by appointment (call 360-508-4523). People are asked not to drop off donations in the evenings to protect the confidentiality of guests.
The Pendleton Warming Station's season was originally slated to end March 15. Dwight Johnson, executive director of Neighbor 2 Neighbor, which runs the warming station, said they have not yet made a final decision about extending beyond that date, but he "wouldn't be surprised" if it happened.
He said Pendleton's warming station has also seen an increase in guests this year and has been seeing 24 to 26 most nights.
"We've experienced more use in the second half of this winter than we've ever experienced before," he said.
Johnson said he wasn't sure if the increase was due to the weather, or a larger homeless population, or more of Pendleton's homeless taking advantage of a warm place to sleep.
