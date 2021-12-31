Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
UMATILLA COUNTY — A pursuit of a stolen vehicle Friday morning, Dec. 31, ended in Umatilla County after an exchange of gunfire.
According to a press release from the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office, the events began at about 6 a.m. with the report of a vehicle theft in Ukiah.
The Union County Sheriff's Office at about 10:45 a.m. attempted to stop the vehicle in Union County.
Oregon State Police located the vehicle on Interstate 84 in Umatilla County, according to the press release, and an extended pursuit ensued.
“During the pursuit,” the press release stated, “multiple shots were fired by the suspect, law enforcement and by private citizens.”
Law enforcement caught the suspect at 11:53 a.m. and took the person into custody at gunpoint. Officers took the suspect to a hospital for medical attention.
The Union County Sheriff's Office, Umatilla Tribal Police, Oregon State Police and Umatilla County Sheriff's Office were involved in apprehending the suspect.
The press release did not identify the suspect or give a location where the capture took place.
Pendleton police Chief Chuck Byram reported his department has taken over the investigation and is not releasing more information at this time.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.