MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater police Chief Doug Boedigheimer reported law enforcement has caught three teens and one adult related to numerous cases of graffiti.
Boedigheimer in a press release Friday, May 20, reported members of the Milton-Freewater Police Department and the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office “collaborated on the detention of several juveniles and one adult who had been involved in a month’s long spree of criminal mischief to public and private property in the Milton-Freewater area.”
Residents have reported multiple cases of graffiti since, according to the press release, but police had no suspects.
Police and sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of Milton-Freewater Unified School District staff, developed several juvenile suspects. Boedigheimer reported that led to referring three juveniles to the Umatilla County Juvenile Department, as well as the arrest of Harry Dwain Shaul, 19, of Milton-Freewater. Police on May 13 booked Shaul into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
“The graffiti involved in this spree was not of an apparent gang nature,” according to Boedigheimer.
He explained police do not think the Nazi swastika, which is one of the graffiti symbols, indicates white supremacist activity in Milton-Freewater, and it has not been specifically linked to the aforementioned individuals.
“The investigation into their crimes, as well as the swastika, is ongoing,” he stated.
Law enforcement also is tallying the cost of the damages from the graffiti for the purpose of helping the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office determine charges.
Boedigheimer credited the efforts of law enforcement and the school district as an example of “what can be accomplished when school districts and law enforcement across various agencies work together.”
