IRRIGON — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office reported law enforcement officers Saturday, April 1, arrested three suspects in Irrigon in connection to a robbery.
The sheriff’s office communication center April 1 at approximately 6:50 p.m. received a 911 call about a man with a gun trying to enter a house. The caller reported the man was in the house and disconnected the call.
Patrol Sgt. Gordon Adams was dispatched to the scene in Irrigon. Boardman police Sgt. Jeremy Fye heard the radio traffic and responded to assist, and Oregon State Police was called for additional backup. Later, deputy Colleen Neubert and K-9 Telly were called out to assist, according to the sheriff's office.
Adams, Fye and two state police troopers worked together to take control of the situation and investigate. Within about 30 minutes, the officers had three people detained without further incident.
The sheriff’s office arrested Joel Ernesto Rodriguez, 37, of Irrigon, for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, two counts of harassment, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count each of second-degree trespass, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of concealed weapon. The sheriff’s office also arrested Rodriguez on a parole and probation detainer and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, with no bail.
The sheriff’s office also arrested Kaylee Lynn Mack, 25 of Irrigon, for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree trespass. She joined Rodriguez in the Umatilla County Jail, also on no bail.
The third suspect is Shavon Lee-Onne Erickson, 24, of Irrigon. The sheriff’s office arrested Erickson on an unrelated Umatilla County warrant. Umatilla County advised to cite and release this subject on this warrant.
