Frontier Regional 911 in Condon reports Autumn Jones, 22, of Boardman, is missing. She drives a bright red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon TDI. The sheriff’s offices of Wheeler, Morrow and Grant counties are looking for Jones.
BOARDMAN — Multiple sheriff’s offices in Eastern Oregon are on the lookout for a woman missing from Boardman.
Frontier Regional 911 in Condon reported the sheriff’s offices of Wheeler, Morrow and Grant counties are looking for 22-year-old Autumn Jones of Boardman.
Jones is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 300 pounds and drives a bright red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon TDI with an expired Washington state temporary registration in the rear window. The vehicle also has dealer plates from “All-Star Cars” on the rear plate area, according to the notification.
Jones was wearing a black Riverside T-shirt, black sweatshirt, black tennis shoes and possibly wearing a black Carhartt coat. Her last known location was on Highway 19 east of Spray at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.
If you have had contact with Jones or have seen the vehicle, call the non-emergency Frontier number, 541-384-2080.
