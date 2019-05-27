PENDLETON — Umatilla County law enforcement Friday recovered stole vehicles and trailers.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and personnel from Umatilla County Community Corrections conducted a legal search at a residence on the 45000 block of Adams Road near Pendleton.
There, deputies recovered the following:
- 1995 Peterbilt semi from the Spokane County, Washintgton;
- John Deere Gator 4x4 all-terrain vehicle from the Wildhorse Resort & Casino Golf Course, Pendleton;
- two, enclosed U-Haul trailers, which the sheriff’s office returned to a Pendleton area U-Haul rental business;
- one large black dump trailer from Richland, Washington.
The sheriff’s office also reported it returned the vehicles to their legal owners or soon will.
The suspect in the case, however, was not on the premises, so the investigation continues.
