SALEM — Days away from the next legislative session, lawmakers on both sides have already made one thing clear: cap and trade is set to take center stage once again. And this time, a rural Democrat is taking the helm as a chief sponsor of the newly minted Senate Bill 1530.
Arnie Roblan, D-Coos Bay, one of Senate Bill 1530’s chief sponsors, is an unlikely champion of the Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Roblan — whose coastal district’s economy relies heavily on emitting industries — was one of few Democratic senators who planned to vote no on House Bill 2020 last year.
“Because of my district and many of my constituents, I felt the way (HB 2020) was written had disproportionately handicapped many of them and created costs we had to look at in a different way,” Roblin said at a Senate hearing when the bill was first introduced this month.
The new bill has the same reduction goals as HB 2020, based on climate science from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 45% below 1990 levels by 2035 and to 80% below that goal by 2050.
The bill likewise intends to achieve those goals by having industry emitters purchase and trade carbon credits while also establishing an overall emissions cap.
But among the key differences lauded by its supporters is that regulations on transportation fuels would phase in across the state over a three year period. It’s a move intended to lessen the burden on the rural east side, where lawmakers fear increasing gas prices and industry “leakage” if businesses flee to Idaho to avoid paying for pollution.
Governor Kate Brown’s Chief of Staff Nik Blosser said that a stipulation within the new bill wouldn’t allow for fees incurred from fuel transported from the Willamette Valley to be passed on to east-side consumers.
By 2025, all fuel suppliers delivering transportation fuels to cities with more than 10 million gallons of delivery will be required to obtain allowances, excluding fuel sold at truck stops on interstates within 1.5 miles of the Washington or Idaho border.
Emissions from landfills, and from fuels for aviation, watercraft or locomotives, would also be exempt from needing allowances.
Blosser said that the carbon reduction targets stipulated in the bill are a science-based ‘”mid-range” compared to national conversations about carbon emission reductions.
“I don’t disagree that these are going to be challenging goals to achieve,” he added.
Revenue from transportation and non-transportation allowances would flow into separate investment accounts that would be distributed to the state government and to local governments.
But Senator Bill Hansell, R-Athena, and his colleagues are thus far unconvinced by the differences between House Bill 2020 and Senate Bill 1530 and they don’t believe the east-side exemptions from transportation fuel fees will save constituents from eventually elevating gas prices.
“If it looks like a duck and acts like a duck, it is a duck,” he said. “These are temporary changes.”
Hansell didn’t say for sure whether the Republican caucus was planning to walk out on the bill, but he did say that allowing the bill to be referred to voters could dismiss the possibility of a repeat of the 2019 walk-out.
“The caucus is prepared if the people say (cap and trade) is what they want,” he said.
Hansell said he and his colleagues acknowledge climate change but prefer incentive-based emissions reductions, such as tax credits, along with carbon sequestration through methods like tree planting.
He didn’t specify that Republicans were sponsoring bills related to these strategies, but pointed out that the Senate Republican Office recently stated that Oregon’s CO2 emissions per capita were already the 47th lowest in the U.S. in 2014.
“(SB 1530) just starts off with a hammer,” he said. “This is the lynchpin, the battle.”
Hansell also criticized the timing of the bill, which currently consists of 86 pages that will be introduced and tweaked starting Monday. He said the 35-day short session in February isn’t the right place to entertain a lengthy and complicated law.
But Roblan and other supporters see it differently. They are heeding scientists’ warnings about the need to act on climate change, and believe the sooner the bill is implemented, the easier and more gradual the effects on businesses.
“Partially, this is about urgency,” he said.
Roblan added that because the transportation fees won’t hit the Portland area until 2022, there would plenty of time to tweak and analyze the bill after it passes.
“We’re the frontier, we’ll always be a place that drives people in the right direction,” he said.
