HERMISTON — A medical malpractice lawsuit against Good Shepherd Healthcare System and a doctor seeks more than $4.6 million.
Kimberly A. Helms of Ione is bringing the lawsuit, which claims negligence on the part of Dr. Andrew John Haputa as well as “vicarious liability” by Good Shepherd. Attorney Kelly L. Andersen of Medford filed the complaint Jan. 10 in Umatilla County Circuit Court.
According to the document, Helms received gallbladder surgery from Haputa on April 3, 2021, and during the surgery Haputa cut her common bile duct and her right hepatic artery.
“Not realizing his mistakes, he then compounded his errors by using surgical clips to clamp the common bile duct and the hepatic artery,” the complaint states.
The lawsuit also accuses Haputa of several acts of negligence, including performing a surgery beyond his abilities, not obtaining a “critical view” during the surgery of key organs, not taking photographs during surgery to help identify and locate the key organs and “failing to discontinue the surgery rather than cutting what he could not see.”
Helms in the complaint claims she has suffered an extended hospitalization and corrective surgery because of injuries resulting from the surgery, in addition to pain that limits her “normal and usual activities.”
She seeks the $4.6 million to cover the loss of physical abilities, medical bills, impairment of past and future earning capacity.
The lawsuit further claims Good Shepherd is negligent in retaining Haputa. It states that six months after being hired, police arrested the doctor at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, as well as for third-degree assault, reckless endangering and reckless driving. He pleaded guilty to the DUII charge and the state dismissed the other charges. He was sentenced to jail and the suspension of his driver’s license.
“Haputa’s arrest at Good Shepherd and his resulting criminal conviction were warnings to Good Shepherd that Haputa posed a danger to Good Shepherd patients. Good Shepherd was negligent in retaining Haputa after those events,” the document states.
The lawsuit added the Oregon Medical Board on Oct. 7, 2020, publicly reprimanded Haputa.
Good Shepherd has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.