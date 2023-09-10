Tribes set to harvest largest fishery of year

Jordan Wheeler, right, and Jordyn Brignam harvest fall chinook in 2016 from nets along the Columbia River. A group of seven environmental organizations and the Nez Perce Tribe on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, filed a lawsuit related to revisions to Oregon salmon policy.

 Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission/Contributed Photo, File

SALEM — A group of seven environmental organizations and the Nez Perce Tribe on Tuesday, Sept. 5, filed a lawsuit related to revisions to Oregon salmon policy.

The court action comes in the wake of a chorus of objects to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's changing the state's definition of "fish passage."

— The East Oregonian contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.