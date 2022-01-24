PENDLETON — A Pilot Rock man and his wife have filed a lawsuit claiming St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, and an emergency department doctor there provided substandard care that resulted in the paralysis of his legs and lower body.
Gregory Denton and his spouse Melinda Wachter seek $37.2 million in all. Pickett Dummigan McCall, a personal injury law firm in Portland, filed the lawsuit on Dec. 30 in Umatilla County Circuit Court. The lawsuit names the hospital and Dr. Sheldon Olen Wendler as the defendants.
According to the complaint, Denton on the night of July 6, 2019, went to the Pendleton hospital with symptoms of back pain, abdominal pain and bilateral lower extremity paralysis. He was 54 and had a “well-documented medical history of pelvic fractures and a deep-vein thrombosis” and was on the anticoagulant Coumadin, according to the lawsuit.
Denton talked to doctors, received a computed tomography — CT — scan and examinations, and doctors noted Denton had a history of abdominal pain, back pain and gall stones. The hospital discharged Denton at around 2:40 a.m. July 7 without determining the cause of the pain in his back and abdomen nor the paralysis.
Denton woke July 7 to more numbness in his legs and with the pain still in his abdomen. The conditions worsened as the day went on until Denton returned to the emergency department, and at about 11:20 p.m. saw Wendle. By then, according to the lawsuit, Denton had lost all sensation and motor strength from his waist down to his feet.
Wendler examined Denton and noted he was unable to move his legs. The doctor at 12:54 a.m. July 8, ordered CT scans. Another doctor saw the scans and noted a lesion on Denton’s spine that may represent a tumor. He advised Denton undergo a magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, scan.
But St. Anthony was not equipped to perform an MRI and respond to a neurosurgical emergency, the lawsuit states, so Wendler began to arrange to transfer Denton somewhere that could help him. At about 3 a.m. Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, recommended transferring Denton there.
Wendler at 3:25 a.m. arranged for a Pendleton ambulance to take Denton to OSHU rather than on an emergency aircraft. But the ambulance was not dispatched until 7:30 a.m. and left St. Anthony at 7:45 a.m. for the drive to the Portland hospital.
Denton arrived at OHSU at 11:05 a.m. July 8, and had an MRI and neurosurgery consultation. Tests showed Denton’s blood was too thin for surgery. The neurosurgery department at 4:36 p.m. recommended reversing his blood’s condition in anticipation of surgery.
“Plaintiff was taken to the operating room with the hope of decompressing the spinal cord,” according to the lawsuit. “Unfortunately, the procedure failed.”
The spinal epidural hematoma in Denton's spine expanded with continued bleeding over the course of days, the lawsuit states, and by the time the procedure at OHSU began, the damage it had caused to Denton’s spine was irreversible.
According to the complaint, the substandard care Denton claims he received resulted in delays that led to his suffering neuropathy, nervous system problems with his bladder and urination and permanent paralysis of the legs and lower body. The pleading asks for $200,000 in economic damages, $15 million for future treatment and care and $20 million for noneconomic damages, including emotional and mental pain and distress.
State court records do not yet show responses from St. Anthony Hospital and Wendler.
