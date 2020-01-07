A railroad worker cuts a length of track while working on replacing the railroad crossing on Southeast 17th Street near Southeast Court Place on Tuesday afternoon. The replacement was a joint project between RoadSafe and Union Pacific Railroad, according to an email from city engineer Tim Simons. Workers on site said this was the first of three railroad crossing replacements in the Pendleton area.
