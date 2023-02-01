MISSION — Adults now can possess and use marijuana legally on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees voted Monday, Jan. 30, to amend the reservation’s criminal code to legalize the possession of marijuana on the reservation.
The change goes into effect immediately, according to a press release from the tribes. Any adult 21 years and older can consume and possess marijuana on the reservation.
Opinions on the reservation were mixed.
Burke Farrow, tribal member, could see positives and negatives when it came to the council's new ruling on marijuana.
"They haven't researched it enough yet," Farrow said at Mission Market on the reservation. "When you look at other tribes that have done it, it's failed."
Susan Sheoships, tribal member, shared her thoughts on the new ruling while waiting at the Wildhorse Resort bus stop.
"I'm worried about our young people," Sheoships said. "We have so many mental health issues we can't deal with already. When young people use marijuana it is hard on their mental health. I hope the tribes are really ready for that. There's so much we don't know about marijuana. Even the CBD oil can cause problems. One good thing it will hopefully do is there is so much street marijuana with bad stuff in it, like fentanyl. So maybe legalizing it will help with that."
The legalization, possession and purchasing of marijuana will be similar to the state of Oregon, according to the press release. However, any hemp or marijuana related businesses on the reservation will be addressed in future codes and regulations specific to those industries if the CTUIR decides to go that route.
“The alignment of state and tribal laws can also ensure as we have the option to go compact with the state for future businesses within the industry if we choose,” said Trustee Coreen Sams, vice chair of the tribes’ Law and Order Committee, which approved the criminal code amendments in late December with the recommendation to the board for adoption.
Brandon Krenzler, co-owner of the craft cannabis boutique Kind Leaf Pendleton, said he had no plans to expand onto the reservation.
"If there ever is a business there, it should be tribe-owned," he said. "That would be appropriate. The board just legalized possession, so that people there aren't at risk of fines or any other legal penalties for mere possession. There would have to be some strong workings before businesses could open there."
Abel Rodriguez, a lead supervisor at High Desert Cannabis in Pendleton, said he was unaware about the change on the reservation.
"I honestly had no idea that happened," Rodriquez said. "I live in Hermiston, so I don't get a lot of the tribal news. I think that's pretty cool. I think that will be beneficial for them. We are one of the only dispensaries in town that does a tribal discount. We get a lot of tribal members coming in and using that discount."
High Desert's profile on Leafly, a website with menus for dispensaries, shows it offers a 10% discount on all purchases to tribal members, military veterans and senior citizens.
CTUIR reported its departments will coordinate to implement relevant code amendments pertaining to tribal policies. While this will take some time, the process has started.
