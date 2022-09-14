PENDLETON — The smell of barbecue cut through the hazy air Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.

From all around Oregon, vendors and caterers flock to the Pendleton Round-Up to cook for attendees and competitors alike, bringing with them a variety of ingredients and dishes.

Culinary_002.jpg
Buy Now

Tony Zubiria, 58, of Pendleton, runs Mario's Basque BBQ on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Zubiria has set up his barbeque station at Round-Up for 36 years.
Culinary_003.jpg
Buy Now

Lex Jo, 26, of Bend, prepares a pizza for a customer on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from her mobile pizza station the Pizza Cart at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.
Culinary_001.jpg
Buy Now

John Gilsdorf, 57, of Athena, works from his ice cream station on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Gilsdorf sells 12 flavors of ice cream and is raising money for the Athena Christian Church, Young Disciples Youth Group.
Sling-in Wiener 3.jpg

Diana Cisneros, right, enjoys a hot dog Tuesday night, Sept. 13, 2022, from Sling-in Wiener on Pendleton's Main Street as her mother, Stephanie Karhout, right, and brother Zakariya Karhourt get ready to eat theirs.
Sling-in Wiener 2.jpg

Rev Hagan watches a hot dog crisp up like the customer wants Tuesday night, Sept. 13, 2022, at his stand Sling-in Wiener on Main Street, Pendleton.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.