PENDLETON — The smell of barbecue cut through the hazy air Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.
From all around Oregon, vendors and caterers flock to the Pendleton Round-Up to cook for attendees and competitors alike, bringing with them a variety of ingredients and dishes.
Placido Lopez, 52, from Hermiston, is an Army veteran with a passion for cooking. He runs Lopez Meats BBQ.
"It started as a hobby in the backyard," Lopez said as he worked the grill, deftly tending to a rack of tri-tip steaks and chicken. "Then people wanted me to cook more, so it grew from there. I went to 'YouTube university' and learned how to weld. I built my grill from scratch, it took me 17 months. I built everything with the exception of the axle and the lights."
Lopez and his family have been running Lopez Meats BBQ at the Round-Up for two years and have been catering for four. Despite only a few years of barbecuing professionally, Lopez displays deft hands and a keen sense for the craft of preparing meats.
"We bring three to four employees for Round-Up, all family. We're veteran owned and operated. I'm an Army veteran and an Oregon state trooper, she's in the Air Force," Placido explained, pointing to his daughter working the cash register. "My son is in the Air Force, too."
Tony Zubiria, 58, of Pendleton, runs Mario's Basque BBQ, a relatively large operation occupying the space near the contestant gate of the Round-Up. Zubiria, who is half Basque, has been grilling at the Round-Up for 36 years.
"That's a caricature of my father, smoking a cigar and grilling, that's Mario," Zubiria said, gesturing toward the business' logo that hangs next to their barbecue pit. "That's why we're Mario's Basque BBQ, this was my father's business. We started in 1988."
Zubiria is a full time caterer, part time "carnie worker" as he put it, spending 51 weeks of the year as a caterer and one week as a concession stand operator at the Round-Up.
"Pendleton promotes the Round-Up so well, that's why we do so well," he said. "We've been here so long because we enjoy it, and make good bucks, too."
Zubiria sticks to his father Mario's recipes, but has made changes to the menu, forgoing staples of the past such as lamb kebab in favor of beef and pork loin.
"Our foods are the taste of old Europe," Zubiria explained, "It's a different taste, a different thing."
Lex Jo, 26, of Bend, manages the Pizza Cart, a mobile pizza producer with a twist — tortillas for their pizza dough.
"We used to press our own dough, now we use tortillas," Jo said. "It has the same great thin profile, we were making our own dough until the [coronavirus pandemic], after that we struggled to find people who would come and get it. People love the tortillas though, we get great feedback on it."
Throughout the week of Round-Up, the Pizza Cart hopes to sell upward of 2,000 pizzas, splitting the work between six rotating employees. The Pizza Cart, which lacks a brick and mortar location, travels around the state to music festivals, rodeos, and air shows, bringing their unique twist on pizza to the masses through three portable pizza ovens.
"It takes two vehicles to get all of our stuff here, we've been doing this for such a long time that I wouldn't call it a challenge anymore," Jo explained.
Not all vendors are attending the Round-Up for profit, as John Gilsdorf, 57, of Athena explained. Gilsdorf is spending his Round-Up week operating an ice cream stand.
"We are the second oldest booth at the Round-Up, it's for our church youth group. The Athena Christian Church, Young Disciples Youth Group," Gilsdorf said, as he peeled back the lid on his several freezers, showing off 12 flavors of ice cream and a marionberry sorbet.
"The sorbet is really, really good," he said.
Late that night, Diana Cisneros stared at the hot dogs on the grill at Sling-in Wiener on Pendleton's Main Street.
"I'm so going for the dogs," she said.
Sling-in Wiener was one of the few vendors open downtown, and Cisneros, a musicology major at Portland State University, said the stand had just what she was looking for.
She said she returned from the World Choral Expo in Portugal and had a stopover in Germany.
"And I didn't get a sausage when I was over there," she said. "And it's a law, I guess."
The Sling-in Wiener dog hit the spot.
Her mother Stephanie Karhout and younger brother Zakariya Karhourt dug into hot dogs as well.
Sling-in Wiener owners Rev and Misti Hagan were more than eager to serve up their goods. First time vendors at the Pendleton Round-Up, they said they understood crowds are thin early on, but knew they would get busy soon enough.
"This is really the furthest we've been from home," Misti Hagan said.
Rev Hagan said he is a boilermaker by trade who switched careers and started Sling-in Wiener in 2018.
"When my dad was dying, there was a hot dog guy outside his house," he said, "and he fed me."
And that vendor, he said, looked like he enjoyed what he did.
Being a fabricator, Rev Hagan said he made a hot dog cart. Misti Hagan said she does the payroll, the taxes, they learned how to run a website.
"We do all this ourselves," she said.
Rev Hagan summed up the all that effort in one line:
"Been the most fun at any job for sure."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.