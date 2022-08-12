PENDLETON — The pop of drums and the shredding of power chords resonated throughout the Pendleton Center for the Arts on Thursday, Aug. 10, as students and counselors prepared for a concert just a week in the making.

In its 17th year, the Pendleton Rock & Roll Camp was in full swing as attendee’s formed bands and began rehearsing the songs they had written during the week.

PeterWalters_001.jpg
Peter Walters, 37, performs Aug. 6, 2022, at the Umatilla County Fair Kick-Off Parade in Hermiston. Walters is one of the founders of Pendleton's Rock & Roll Camp, Aug. 8-12 at the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
RockandRoll_002.jpg
Addison Schulberg, 30, gives musical advice Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, to the band Popcornado during Rock & Roll Camp at the First Christian Church in Pendleton. Schulberg is the camp director.
LiloLese_001.jpg
Lilo Lese, 17, strums a tune on her ukuele Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, during Rock and Roll Camp in the Pendleton Center for the Arts. Lese is from Pendleton and she also sings and writes her own music.
RockandRoll_003.jpg
Marilla McClelland-Holden, 15, plays drums Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, during Rock & Roll Camp at the First Christian Church in Pendleton. She is a member of the band Popcornado.
RockandRoll_008.jpg
Dustin Hamman, 44, gives advice on drum rhythm Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, during Rock & Roll Camp at the Pendleton Center for the Arts. Hamman traveled from New Mexico to be a part of the camp.
