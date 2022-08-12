PENDLETON — The pop of drums and the shredding of power chords resonated throughout the Pendleton Center for the Arts on Thursday, Aug. 10, as students and counselors prepared for a concert just a week in the making.
In its 17th year, the Pendleton Rock & Roll Camp was in full swing as attendee’s formed bands and began rehearsing the songs they had written during the week.
“We got our ethos when we started 17 years ago,” Peter Walters said.
Walters, 37, is a Pendleton native, camp counselor and co-founder of Rock & Roll Camp.
“I’d been to music camps as a kid,” he explained. “It was good, but very structured — here’s the music, here’s the parts. What I wanted with (the camp) was no sheet music, no preordained parts.”
The focus was on creativity, he said, rather than, for example, having students learn a Led Zeppelin solo note for note.
“We wanted to encourage kids to be original and creative, whether that’s silly and simple, or deep and personal,” Walters said.
The creativity was evident throughout the Pendleton Center for the Arts, from workshops where camp participates could create their own band logos and merchandise to discussions on the nature of the music industry itself.
“We wanted something that proved to kids that you don’t have to want to play in a band to be involved in music,” Walters explained. “You don’t even have to play music to be involved in music. There’s a place for everyone, whether center stage, running lights or taking pictures. There’s so much more to music than the people playing, and there’s no class for that in school.”
Lilo Liese, 17, and a Pendleton native, has been attending Rock & Roll Camp since she was 12, getting past the camp’s age requirement of 13 years on account of her birthday being so close to the camp’s start date.
“I highly recommend this camp for everyone, it’s one of the best things in town,” Lese said. “As a kid, Rock & Roll Camp was my absolute favorite part of summer.”
Lese is a singer, songwriter and has been playing the ukulele since last year. This year she’s doing something different. Instead of only singing, she’s playing the ukulele with her band, and she also wrote the song they intend to play at the camp’ showcase Aug. 12.
“Our band this year is called Knives and Dandelions.” Lese said. “I wrote our song for this year's show. It’s still untitled, but I started writing it over a year ago. It sat around, I wasn’t sure what to do with it, until now.”
Lese said she is “really into” musical theater and likes pop and jazz.
“I’m hoping to become a musician on Broadway or sing pop music. I’m a music and theater kid,” Lese said. “I’ll be attending Eastern Oregon University and studying music and theater arts.”
As the camp goers broke up from a morning of classes and discussions, they began forming their bands, with counselors joining in to help where they could. The counselors always are trying to keep up with the speed of the attendees, Walters said.
“If you’re a counselor in this camp it’ll definitely bite you in the butt if you underestimate the kids,” he said.
Walters said he likes seeing young people in Pendleton get involved in music, be fans of music and make music.
“Not just music, but art in general,” he said, “Every music scene or community needs people who are making the art, but also the people engineering it, promoting it. There’s so much music.”
Walters still plays with James Dean Kindle and the Eastern Oregon Playboys when he can, but finds it more and more difficult as he gets older to find the time. He emphasized this is why it’s so important to engage young people in the music making process.
“It’s at its purest form when you’re just a young person getting together with your peers and throwing stuff at the wall. You’ll never be as artistically free as you are at this age, as a teenager,” he said. “It’s a good time to find those traits that are going to define you, and find the things they’re going to define themselves with.”
