ECHO — Barbara “Bobby” Levy announced Tuesday she will run for the Oregon House of Representatives.
Levy hopes to replace Rep. Greg Barreto, R-Cove, who said in November that he won’t seek re-election. She said her bid to represent District 58 stems from a desire to give Eastern Oregon a strong voice.
“Eastern Oregon is too often overlooked and undervalued by Salem,” she said. “People here know better than anyone how special our land and resources are and how to best utilize them.”
Levy, whose resume includes farming in Echo, rejects the stereotypes thrust upon farmers and ranchers.
“There is a misconception that if you are a farmer or rancher that you’re not a conservationist,” she said. “In order to be a successful farmer or rancher, by nature you’re a conservationist. You’re a steward of the land. Some people in urban areas get that, but many don’t.”
Levy, who was born in La Grande, has experienced leadership in several different arenas.
She represented Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District on the Oregon Fish & Wildlife Commission, which encompasses all of Eastern Oregon and is the state’s largest geographically. Levy eventually chaired the commission.
She taught business classes at Blue Mountain Community College. She is president of the Eastern Oregon Women’s Coalition, which she cofounded, and helped establish the Eastern Oregon Economic Summit.
She and her husband, Robert, co-manage their family farm near Echo where they raise hay and Levy has a business raising guardian dogs to protect livestock against predators. Breeds include, among others, Kuvasz, Kangal shepherd and Anatolian shepherd.
Levy holds master’s degrees in education and business administration from Eastern Oregon University and Portland State University.
Levy said she plans on listening closely to constituents about what they want and need. As a new ODFW commissioner in 2006, she visited all five districts in a quest to discover what issues were most important to Oregonians. She said she plans to bring that same mindset to this new role. Of course, she said, she’ll keep the welfare of Eastern Oregonians top of mind.
“I’m passionate about rural Oregon,” Levy said. “It’s where I live.”
District 58 includes Union and Wallowa counties, part of Umatilla County and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
