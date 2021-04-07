LEXINGTON — The Lexington Airport received $452,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of a grant intended to improve airports statewide, according to a press release from the offices of U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.
The grants provided 16 Oregon airports with about $10.3 million to prepare for winter weather, repair runways, improve guidance systems and perimeter fencing, and make other improvements.
Lexington Airport received funds to install a guidance system for the runway and improve the airport’s pavement.
“Oregonians living and working in communities large and small need safe and modern airport services for commerce that supports local jobs as well as for quality of life,” Wyden said. “The importance of federal investments in infrastructure like these local airports is especially crucial when Oregon small businesses and families are working hard to weather the economic fallout from this public health crisis.”
Airports that received the funding are located in Florence, Baker City, Medford, Portland, Lexington, Chiloquin, Ontario, Creswell, Cottage Grove, Siletz Bay, Burns, Coos County, Aurora, Gold Beach, Mulino and Independence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.