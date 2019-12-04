LEXINGTON — A structure fire seriously damaged a home Tuesday morning, resulting in a "total loss," according to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.
A wood stove sparked a fire in a one-story addition to the back part of the residence, located at 295 E. Main St., Heppner Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Rhea said.
The flames broke out shortly before 10 a.m. and quickly spread to the upstairs portion of the rest of the house. Rhea said by the time the Heppner Fire Department arrived, flames were coming from the roof.
The fire was under control just before 11 a.m. Rhea said that the fire was prevented from reaching the main downstairs portion of the home. A lone occupant evacuated the home and was not injured.
According to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, the home was built in 1840.
The Heppner Fire Department was aided at the scene by the Lexington Fire Department and the Ione Rural Fire Protection District. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, the Lexington Quick Response Team and Columbia Basin Electric also responded to the blaze.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office said the Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.