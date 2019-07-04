LEXINGTON — Mayor Marcia Kemp has scheduled a budget hearing for the Lexington City Council after the council's failure to pass a budget by the end of the fiscal year closed city government.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lexington City Hall, 425 F St. Kemp is also holding an informal community meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall to discuss the issue.
The city council was supposed to pass a 2019-2020 budget with appropriations last Thursday, but only one city councilor showed up, denying the quorum needed to get the budget passed before the start of the fiscal year. As a result, the city of 238 lost its authority to spend money.
Kemp said she consulted with the League of Oregon Cities to make sure the council could legally hold a budget hearing on Tuesday, when she hopes the issue will be resolved. City council meetings in Lexington have gotten heated in recent months, and as a result she said she has asked for a deputy from the Morrow County Sheriff's Office to attend both meetings.
