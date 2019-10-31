LEXINGTON — The Lexington City Council is accepting letters of interest for the position of mayor.
Councilor Bobbi Gordon said the city has already received one letter and will likely appoint someone to the position during their Nov. 12 council meeting, so people who are interested in applying should submit their letters prior to that date.
Applicants must be a resident of Lexington for at least one year before applying. If appointed, they will fill the seat vacated by Marcia Kemp until the November 2020 election, at which point they must run in the election in order to keep the position.
For more information, contact the city at lexington.oregon@gmail.com or 541-989-8515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.