PENDLETON — It is the fall quarter at Blue Mountain Community College and English instructor Ki Russell is about to learn how much her students know about finding accurate information online for research papers.
“I can never assume anything,” she said. “Some students are comfortable with reading and citing, but not with locating sources. In some cases, there is absolute panic.”
She thinks it could have to do with K-12 libraries.
In Umatilla County, according to the Oregon Department of Education, there are three full-time licensed school librarians at two districts.
The rest of the districts keep their libraries open with the help of media assistants — who don’t have a Masters of Library Science — or with part-time licensed librarians.
BMCC Director of Library & Media Services Brittany Young fields questions from students about plagiarism and finding source material for research projects, online and in books.
She said the role of media literacy stretches beyond college and that being able to scrutinize sources of information can help online shoppers and job-seekers alike.
“As information technology changes, we’re here to walk you through. Not having licensed librarians in schools creates more gaps,” she said.
Umatilla School District did staff a full-time librarian for years. When he retired, Superintendent Heidi Sipe said it was difficult to find someone to fill that gap.
“There was just no one out there with that library media experience and certification,” she said. “We used to do a pretty intensive research curriculum for kids, and a lot of media literacy. But now it really falls on the teachers’ shoulders.”
For now, the district’s English language teacher splits his time between managing the district’s libraries and teaching kids.
The American Library Association doesn’t list any Oregon universities in its database of accredited schools. Young knows of one university where people can gain a Masters of Library Science, the Portland branch of Emporia State University, a Kansas school.
According to the ESU website, 15.7% of their 2017 graduates worked in school libraries nationwide.
Jennifer Maurer, a school library consultant for Oregon, estimates that based off of Oregon’s 2018 Quality Education Model — established to help legislators make funding decisions about schools — districts should have one half-time licensed librarian for each elementary school, and a full-time licensed librarian for all middle and high schools.
Across Oregon, schools are falling short of that and have been for years. In 1980, the ratio was 547 students per librarian and 0.64 librarians per school.
In 2017, according to the ODE, it was 0.13 librarians per school and 3,652 students per librarian.
In Hermiston, the current ratio — two full-time licensed librarians to the district’s 5,757 students — is less dramatic.
Years ago, when district secondary librarian Delia Fields was still a teacher, she remembers each of the eight district schools had a librarian.
Today, she’s in charge of the high school and middle schools, while first-year Elementary Library Coordinator Miranda Hunt oversees the five primary schools.
“It’s hard to learn names and assess their needs,” Hunt said. “I try my best. What’s really surprised me is how many kids come into the library to read or learn to research.”
She said she’s thankful the district has media assistants, who keep the libraries alive day to day, as Hunt travels between the five schools every week.
Fields is a teaching-librarian, which means she has certification in both library science and teaching. She tries to disseminate knowledge to students district-wide, sometimes by emailing out lesson plans about how to research.
“We’ve had to become more creative,” she said. “I’m here to do my part, but in schools where there’s not a librarian, the teachers do what they can, when they can, but that’s not part of their curriculum.”
She also manages the multi-thousand-dollar flow of textbooks through the district.
For Fields, who is also the Region 6 representative for the Oregon Association of School Librarians, the billion-dollar Student Success Act, passed by state legislators in May, could put licensed librarians back into schools.
She hopes districts will pour some of their allotted share into library resources, and consider upping the librarian staffing levels that fell after the 2008 recession.
District continuous improvement plans, which are part of the application process for Student Success Act money, are due to the state by Dec. 6. They must include information about library programs, and some districts may end up using their portion of funds to propel libraries in schools.
Aaron Duff, the superintendent of the Milton-Freewater School District, said the district does have an on-site, full-time licensed librarian, who was hired internally.
“We were able to find some dollars in the budget that could align to (a librarian),” he said. “But it’s the same amount of money as a teacher. It’s usually one of the first things that have to go.”
He thinks some Student Success Act dollars could go to keep that person in place and sustain the program, rather than add to it.
The Pendleton School District has one part-time licensed librarian, according to Matt Yoshioka, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
He said that the number of students heading to the library has decreased as students research on in-class Chromebook computers.
In an age where information is available to anyone with internet access, Fields holds onto hope. She said she could see how people feel that they can navigate new digital spaces on their own.
“But (schools) are finding that you still need the qualified instruction to go with it,” she said. “Libraries are proving to be stronger places of need than ever before.”
