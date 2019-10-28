PENDLETON — Lifeways announced that it has purchased the former St. Anthony Medical Office in Pendleton.
The press release said that the behavioral health agency plans to use the building to combine all its services into one location in Pendleton and expand its services. According to the release, the agency will renovate and move into the building in phases.
"We look forward to continuing to serve our community from a location that enhances the environment in which the community can receive services," the release said.
Also in a release on Monday, Lifeways announced that Aspen Springs Psychiatric Hospital is open for public tours ahead of its opening later this year.
The facility, located at 1212 W. Linda Ave. in Hermiston, will provide Eastern Oregon with 16 beds for inpatient services for individuals experiencing a severe and persistent mental health crisis.
According to the release from Lifeways, which runs the facility, patients "will receive high-quality, individualized care in a state-of the-art facility designed to provide a safe place for psychiatric recovery and stabilization" under 24-hour supervision.
Tours are available by calling 541-289-2340, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
