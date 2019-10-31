PENDLETON — Following decades of disinvestment from the state, one organization is looking to expand mental health services in Pendleton.
Lifeways, a mental health organization with offices in Eastern Oregon and Idaho, acquired the old St. Anthony Medical Office Building and some of the surrounding land near 1601 S.E. Court Ave. in mid-October for $1 million, according to Umatilla County property records.
Lifeways Umatilla County Executive Director Micaela Cathey said she didn’t have time for a phone interview, but she agreed to answer questions via email on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Cathey said Lifeways’ growth necessitated a larger office space and the organization eventually zeroed in on the vacant east Pendleton property.
“The medical office building and adjacent land provided an opportunity to meet our office space needs while giving options for future expansion and greater access for clients,” she wrote.
The new building will allow Lifeways to consolidate several Pendleton operations under one roof. Cathey said Lifeways’ outpatient counseling, case management, medication management, peer support services, and other specialized services are all currently divided between four buildings.
The medical office building is not move-in ready, and Cathey said Lifeways will need to make modifications to the bathrooms and kitchen. Other renovations will focus on patient flow and converting spaces meant for physical health into spaces better suited for behavioral health.
A Lifeways press release states the organization will do the work in phases and will not move in immediately. Cathey said there isn’t a specific timeline for the project, but Lifeways’ goal is to start operating in the building in 2020.
Lifeways not only bought the 25,000-square-foot medical office building, it also purchased the 3-acre footprint where the hospital used to reside.
“At this time we are not doing anything specific with it, but it will be part of the evaluation for future growth into integrated care and/or transitional housing,” Cathey said of the bare land.
St. Anthony shuttered the old property in 2013 after opening its new hospital in south Pendleton, taking a lot of its medical offices and ancillary services with it.
The demolition of the old hospital left a sizeable gap on Southeast Court Avenue, but the city of Pendleton and local nonprofits eventually took advantage of the empty space.
The city bought the old St. Anthony parking lot and paired it with a $10 million bond to build a new fire station at 1455 S.E. Court Ave.
Across the street at 1416 S.E. Court Ave., Cason’s Place grief support center took up residence in a vacated St. Anthony hospice.
Further away, Pioneer Relief Nursery was able to move into its 1312 S.W. Second St. home when St. Anthony moved the We Care Clinic to its central campus, a move that rippled down to the Pendleton Warming Station, which took Pioneer’s old 715 S.E. Court Ave. location.
In an email, Cathey wrote that Lifeways wants to join the fire station in revitalizing east Pendleton.
An expansion in mental health services could also revitalize an area that has seen a steep decline in public investment.
For 70 years, Pendleton hosted the Eastern Oregon State Hospital before the state decided to close the mental institution and converted it into the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in 1983.
Still, the state maintained smaller mental health facilities like the Blue Mountain Recovery Center before the state shuttered it in 2014.
Some are hoping the Lifeways’ new facility will improve mental health outcomes for some of Umatilla County’s most vulnerable residents.
The InterMountain Education Service District and Lifeways partner to produce the day treatment program, a five-day-per-week therapy program for children with severe emotional and behavioral issues across the county.
Chris Betteneski, the IMESD’s director of school psychology and behavioral services, said the program’s current building is “spatially inadequate.”
“It’s certainly not the best facility,” he said.
The new building could be a “gamechanger,” Bettineski said, because Lifeways intends to provide the day treatment program with the entire ground floor.
