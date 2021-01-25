Brendy Lindsay and Luke Lindsay, 2, sled down a hill at Butte Park in Hermiston on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. According to the National Weather Service, Hermiston accumulated roughly an inch of snow, while Pendleton saw 1.4 inches as of noon on Jan. 25. The National Weather Service forecast calls for little to no additional accumulation of snow, with precipitation shifting to rain by the end of the week at lower elevations.