Mateo Zuniga, 3, dives into his just decorated Christmas cookie at the Little Angels Gift Store event at Gib Olinger School in Milton-Freewater on Saturday morning. Saturday marked the third year for the “Little Angels Gift Store” that lets children shop for Christmas presents with McLoughlin High School’s leadership class members as helpers. At Gib Olinger Elementary School, Kiwanis Club and other volunteers worked as cashiers, sorted and wrapped donated gift items while toddlers to teens looked over table after table laden with merchandise. Founder Missy Miller said the community’s response to the event has been robust — this year, thousands of items were donated as potential presents for parents, siblings and others. The proceeds help the Milton-Freewater Elks Lodge fill Christmas baskets that go to in-need families, Miller said. Santa was on hand to hear requests and Key Club volunteers served up a breakfast of bacon, pancakes and eggs. Money brought in by breakfast sales helps fund club activities, convention attendance and help for Mac-Hi students and their families, advisor Jennifer Hammer said between customers. Art Bussell of Walla Walla, Washington, had brought his 6-year-old grandson, Austyn Bussell, to Miton-Freewater to check the event out after hearing about it last year. He said, “This is a cool thing.”