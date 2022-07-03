‘Little Street People’ rise in Pendleton’s downtown

Neal Correa shows his grandmothers necklace Tuesday, June 28, 2022, left, as he leaves a bouquet of flowers, right, next to the sculptures he dedicated to her in downtown Pendleton. She recently died at the age of 102.
PENDLETON — The intersection of Southeast Court Avenue and First Street in downtown Pendleton on June 25 held a surprise for locals and passersby — rock sculptures.
Dozens of the figures were standing in the new decorative rock beds where the Oregon Department of Transportation has been improving curbs. One man is responsible for the creations — Neal Correa.
Correa in 2015 built large boulder sculptures in Hermiston. At the time, he was battling legal troubles for theft and burglary. His father died from kidney failure and as the issues accumulated, Correa sunk into financial hardship and became homeless.
Still, the rock work caught the attention of the East Oregonian. But that also led to some hardship for Correa when he missed a court date and violated his probation.
“I missed it because I was getting interviewed and I thought they would be okay with that,” he said. “They arrested me right away.”
Correa worked to get his life together. His grandmother became a mentor and a shining light through his journey.
“She taught me how to paint to Bob Ross when I was a kid,” he said. “She passed away a couple of weeks ago at 102 years old.”
After his grandmother’s funeral, Correa wanted to honor her memory. He decided to go out and begin working on rock sculptures again.
“This is something that has helped me cope with that,” he said.
Correa manages to use different mediums with each sculpture, such as sticks and feathers, to help bring out different characteristics in his work. Correa studied architecture at the University of Oregon and has an understanding for balancing structures.
“If I had to put a name on this it would be ‘Little Street People and Their Families Downtown,’” Correa said as he sat outside of Hamley Cafe.
Correa claimed he spent about 20 hours building his sculptures, which has drawn the attention of some folks around town.
“This guy is very talented and I don’t think he knows he’s talented,” said Jerry Nicholson, Pendleton resident, who was pressure-cleaning the outside steps of the new Pendleton Hotel.
“A lot of people have been gathering for this. We have several a day and several at night,” he said. “It’s amazing because (Correa) just does it and then just disappears.”
Correa said he plans to return to the art world and wants to begin working on an art show.
