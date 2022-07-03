 Skip to main content
centerpiece

‘Little Street People’ rise in Pendleton’s downtown

A Ressurection of Rock Sculptures and an Artist
Neal Correa poses for a photo Tuesday, June 28, 2022, near some of the rock sculptures he made in downtown Pendleton. He said he plans to return to the art world and build more structures.

PENDLETON — The intersection of Southeast Court Avenue and First Street in downtown Pendleton on June 25 held a surprise for locals and passersby — rock sculptures.

Dozens of the figures were standing in the new decorative rock beds where the Oregon Department of Transportation has been improving curbs. One man is responsible for the creations — Neal Correa.

A Ressurection of Rock Sculptures and an Artist
Neal Correa's rock sculptures stand Monday June 27, 2022, in downtown Pendleton.
A Ressurection of Rock Sculptures and an Artist
One of Neal Correa's rock sculptures Monday, June 27, 2022, in downtown Pendleton.

Correa in 2015 built large boulder sculptures in Hermiston. At the time, he was battling legal troubles for theft and burglary. His father died from kidney failure and as the issues accumulated, Correa sunk into financial hardship and became homeless.

Still, the rock work caught the attention of the East Oregonian. But that also led to some hardship for Correa when he missed a court date and violated his probation.

“I missed it because I was getting interviewed and I thought they would be okay with that,” he said. “They arrested me right away.”

A Ressurection of Rock Sculptures and an Artist
Neal Correa shows his grandmothers necklace Tuesday, June 28, 2022, left, as he leaves a bouquet of flowers, right, next to the sculptures he dedicated to her in downtown Pendleton. She recently died at the age of 102.

Correa worked to get his life together. His grandmother became a mentor and a shining light through his journey.

“She taught me how to paint to Bob Ross when I was a kid,” he said. “She passed away a couple of weeks ago at 102 years old.”

After his grandmother’s funeral, Correa wanted to honor her memory. He decided to go out and begin working on rock sculptures again.

“This is something that has helped me cope with that,” he said.

A Ressurection of Rock Sculptures and an Artist
"Some rocks looks like craniums," Neal Correa, left, explains Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in downtown Pendleton as he shows different rock formations, right, and their characteristics.

Correa manages to use different mediums with each sculpture, such as sticks and feathers, to help bring out different characteristics in his work. Correa studied architecture at the University of Oregon and has an understanding for balancing structures.

“If I had to put a name on this it would be ‘Little Street People and Their Families Downtown,’” Correa said as he sat outside of Hamley Cafe.

Correa claimed he spent about 20 hours building his sculptures, which has drawn the attention of some folks around town.

“This guy is very talented and I don’t think he knows he’s talented,” said Jerry Nicholson, Pendleton resident, who was pressure-cleaning the outside steps of the new Pendleton Hotel.

A Ressurection of Rock Sculptures and an Artist
A widow in downtown Pendleton on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, reflects Neal Correa, left, while he works on a rock sculptures. Right, and one of his sculptures stands in new decorative rock beds.

“A lot of people have been gathering for this. We have several a day and several at night,” he said. “It’s amazing because (Correa) just does it and then just disappears.”

Correa said he plans to return to the art world and wants to begin working on an art show.

A Ressurection of Rock Sculptures and an Artist
Neal Correa begins to spell his grandmother's name Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in downtown Pendleton using branches he collected from the sidewalks. He said she was a mentor to him and recently died.

 

 

 

