PENDLETON — The Live Pendleton app is officially live as of Thursday, April 6, and the city of Pendleton announced it would be celebrating the start with a giveaway.
Verified users who download the app and register before May 1 will be entered into a drawing for a free family pool pass to the Pendleton Aquatic Center for the 2023 season. The winner will be notified within the app and must have the app active and installed to win.
“Live Pendleton is a one-stop for events, shopping and dining in Pendleton,” a Pendleton city press release said. “The app is free to download and free to use, both for those interested in finding out what’s happening in Pendleton and for those businesses and organizations hosting events and specials.”
The app includes sections for music and events, food and drink specials, and social clubs and sports, as well as a restaurant and lodging directory and an interactive calendar.
After downloading the app, users can register to take advantage of the full value of Live Pendleton. After registering, users will see a set of check boxes of things that might interest the user, such as “drink specials” or “live music.” Checking those boxes will allow push notifications reminding the user of the day and time of approaching events or specials that fit into that category.
Pendleton Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman said the push notifications are one of the most useful features of the app.
“An action-packed, entertaining, social life is just one quick download away,” Chrisman said. “Have more fun, get out of the house, make a few friends and live Pendleton.”
Live Pendleton is available now on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
Businesses and organizations interested in adding events or specials to Live Pendleton may reach out to engineer Steve Lawn, steve.lawn@ci.pendleton.or.us, for more information.
