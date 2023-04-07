Live Pendleton! 1

The city of Pendleton's Live Pendleton app is live as of Thursday, April 6, 2023, with a giveaway for a free family pool pass to the Pendleton Aquatic Center for the 2023 season. The free app is a "one-stop for events, shopping and dining in Pendleton,” according to a city press.

 City of Pendleton/Contributed Graphic

PENDLETON — The Live Pendleton app is officially live as of Thursday, April 6, and the city of Pendleton announced it would be celebrating the start with a giveaway.

Verified users who download the app and register before May 1 will be entered into a drawing for a free family pool pass to the Pendleton Aquatic Center for the 2023 season. The winner will be notified within the app and must have the app active and installed to win.

