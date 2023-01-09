The Live Pendleton! app is available but will receive full feature support by February, Pendleton Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman said. The app aims to be a one-stop shop for events, promotions and other happenings in Pendleton.
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton's new phone app Live Pendleton! is available on app stores, but the official roll out with full features comes in early February, according to Pendleton Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman.
"The whole idea of the app is to create a resource, a social community resource where people can find out what's happening, where it's happening, where other folks that like things they like, on the ease of their phones," Chrisman said. "Whatever you consider your group to be, it probably exists here in rural Oregon or in Pendleton, but it probably doesn't exist in the numbers or accessibility you would have in a big metropolitan area. And so, so this app is meant to hopefully close that gap a little bit."
Chrisman said the app is part of his initiative to bring Pendleton into the 21st century and make living in Pendleton more accessible and appealing to young professionals that are increasingly in demand due to the Pendleton UAS Range and the presence of companies such as Amazon. Live Pendleton! will feature information about events, local deals and other social gatherings.
"If you're a transplant, if you can find that one or two, three folks that you kind of bond with, or that one activity you can do, it can completely change your bond with a place and make people feel like they're a part of a community." Chrisman said.
The city of Pendleton funded the development of Live Pendleton! through an Amazon Web Services communities grant of $10,000, which covered the overall development and operational costs of the app, which Chrisman said has cost the city about $7,800, plus another $1,047 in hosting and support costs.
Chrisman said he felt it was important for the city to go "no-cost" for year one of the Pendleton Live! project while the city builds the app's reputation and develop partners.
"This whole process started with a little group of people I put together that were younger than me, techier than me, young folks in their 20s and 30s," he said. "We brainstormed, how do we bring more people to Pendleton? How do we make Pendleton look appealing to 20 or 30-somethings, or anybody for that matter?"
Kaley Cope, former communications coordinator for Pendleton Parks & Recreation, came up with the idea for an app, Chrisman said, and Stephen Lawn, the chief engineer at the UAS Range, "did a lot of the technical work to make it happen and make it look nice."
Cope, now director of Marketing and Communications for Blue Mountain Community College, led the charge on bringing the Live Pendleton! app to fruition.
"As a marketing professional, my job is to keep in tune with social media," she said. "I found it used to be really easy to hop on Facebook and know what was going on, or where events were. Now there's so much, it's hard to find information. Creating an app that removed all the social aspects, spam and advertising and created a place where people can locate what's happening in Pendleton, what's going on and getting back in tune with the fun things happening here that would appeal to a lot of residents here young and old."
Cope said she was thankful the city of Pendleton was so willing to hear and execute good ideas from a younger generation.
"I think that Steve Chrisman and a lot of leaders in this area really listen to the young professionals here and they can hear good ideas, foreign or new, that have potential," Cope said. "They will run with it. It makes me feel good not that I had a great idea, but that the leadership here listened and took action on really good ideas."
As the Live Pendleton! app approaches full roll-out in February, Chrisman has begun the process of looking for operating partners for the app. He said he hopes the app eventually ends up in the hands of a local business that may be better suited to operating such a product.
"It just doesn't happen overnight, you've got to get buy-in from people for a reasonably lengthy period of time," he said. "I think we can find our way to having a really functional nice, new tool in helping to promote the city and acclimate folks to the town quicker. Once we have something functional, we'll look to hand it off and get it out of the city's hands."
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
