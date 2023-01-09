PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton's new phone app Live Pendleton! is available on app stores, but the official roll out with full features comes in early February, according to Pendleton Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman.

"The whole idea of the app is to create a resource, a social community resource where people can find out what's happening, where it's happening, where other folks that like things they like, on the ease of their phones," Chrisman said. "Whatever you consider your group to be, it probably exists here in rural Oregon or in Pendleton, but it probably doesn't exist in the numbers or accessibility you would have in a big metropolitan area. And so, so this app is meant to hopefully close that gap a little bit."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.