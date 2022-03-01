UMATILLA COUNTY — With about a week left before the filing deadline for the May 17 local elections across Umatilla County, new candidates remain rare.
In Pendleton, five candidates are vying for five seats on the city council with no competitive races. Unless new candidates file by March 8, incumbents Carole Innes of Ward 1, McKennon McDonald of Ward 2, Linda Neuman of Ward 3 and Steve Campbell of an at-large seat will run unopposed and are all but guaranteed new terms. Newcomer Addison Schulberg, who is running for the other at-large seat unopposed, rounds out the field.
Across the county in Hermiston, the city council field is more competitive but uneven. As of Feb . 21, Ward 4 Councilor Phillip Spicerkuhn is facing a challenge from former Councilor David McCarthy, and Municipal Court Judge Thomas Creasing will need to beat Judge Pro Tem Cameron Bendixsen to secure a new term.
Ward 2 incumbent Roy Barron and Ward 1 candidate Jackie Linton are running unopposed, although Ward 1 Councilor Lori Davis has said she intends to run for reelection. Ward 3, which Councilor Jackie Myers holds, has no filed candidates.
After growing steadily over the past several months, the field for two seats on the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners is remaining static for now.
Five people have filed to run for the open Position 1 seat: Bob Barton of Hermiston, Jesse Bonifer of Athena, Susan Bower of Pendleton, Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater and Alvin Young of Hermiston. For Position 2, HollyJo Beers of Pendleton is challenging incumbent Commissioner John Shafer.
Two seats on the Umatilla County Circuit Court bench also are up for election this year. Judge Jon Lieuallen of Position 2 and Judge Daniel Hill of Position 3 are running unopposed. District 57 state Rep. Greg Smith and District 58 state Rep. Bobby Levy both filed for reelection and have yet to draw any opponents in the Republican primaries or the general election.
Any prospective candidates interested in state office will need to file with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office, but local candidates need to submit their paperwork to the relevant city or county office on March 8 by 5 p.m. The primary elections, when most local candidates will run, is May 17. Some races will require a runoff election, which will take place on Nov. 8.
